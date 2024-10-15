“87 Years Old And Still Being The King”: NASCAR Fans Left In Awe Of Richard And Kyle Petty’s Dedication To The Sport

The Petty family is one of the most legendary dynasties in American motorsports. Lee Petty set on a racing path in the middle of the 20th century with his No. 38 Buick. His son, Richard, followed him and became the greatest NASCAR driver to ever live. The line kept flowing with Kyle, Adam, and others. The one thing that has remained a constant over generations is the love that the Pettys have for fans.

Richard and Kyle were recently at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to meet fans and create memorable moments with them. Such visits to race tracks have been a regular habit for the father-son duo and have drawn the admiration of many. Former racer Kenny Wallace was one of those impressed. He expressed his amazement on X (formerly Twitter) and led fans to applaud the Pettys for their dedication.

One fan commended Kyle with a huge praise and wrote, “Hes as amazing as his father and then some.” He might not have won as many races or titles as his father, but Kyle certainly has a special place in the hearts of fans. Another said, “It shows how much they love this series and the fans and they are both awesome dudes” No one is ever going to question that now.

What would NASCAR be if it weren’t for the Pettys? One follower knew the answer. They quipped, “Agree Kenny!! 87 years old and still being the King! Thats why he is the King. One autograph at a time and Kyle is also right there. NASCAR is less without the Pettys.” Stock car racing is about culture as much as it is about competition. The Pettys are a big, big part of the former.

The ease with which fans can connect with drivers has always set NASCAR apart from other major sports. One fan put this structure’s beauty on display, “Was doing a church event by the rear gate at RIR few years back. Turned around and Richard Petty was just casually walking behind me eating a hot dog. He showed that big grin and said “Hey”. Good to see some folks never change.”

What an astounding surprise it would be to turn back at church and see “The King” himself. Good old NASCAR. Kyle is currently serving the role of an analyst with NBC Sports. At 87, Richard holds ambassador status in Legacy Motor Club and manages his high-performance speed shop, Petty’s Garage. He is also involved in a host of philanthropic activities.