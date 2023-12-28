Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Amy Teases Husband, Heartwarming Response Later Shows True Relationship Goals

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; NASCAR retired driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy Reimann in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt are one of NASCAR’s most prominent couples. The duo have been married for 7 years now and raise two beautiful children together. Displaying their happy companionship they constantly take to social media to share the merrier moments of their lives. Continuing the habit Amy recently shared a quote on her Instagram story that appeared to tease her husband.

Advertisement

The quote read, “True best friends have no pictures together.” Tagging Junior in the story she wrote, “That explains it”, and followed it up with “But I still want some”. Despite her joke that they did not have pictures together, she put up a sweet photograph of the couple smiling at the camera with the words, “Almost 7 years married to this stud.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CunsTMuryNT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Amy is quite active when it comes to sharing jokes involving Junior. Recently celebrating Christmas with his family she posted a family photograph on X, in which Junior was hard to find and asked, “Where’s Ralpho?” Continuing the banter Junior responded, “You tweet once in 9 months to do me like this???”

Junior and Amy got married on New Year’s Eve 2016 at Childress Vineyards. But their story of togetherness began much earlier than that.

The romantic story of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann

Born in Texas, Amy Reimann graduated from the University of Kentucky with an interior design degree in 2005. Her ambitious career in the same field is what led her to Junior. Making a name for herself by crafting gorgeous designs for the many mansions in North Carolina, she was soon noticed by the racing icon who was in search of someone to design his Mooresville home. Fate intertwined the two and kickstarted their journey.

5 years of dating later, Junior proposed to Amy during a trip to Germany and ended up marrying her in 2016. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt in 2018. Two years later, they welcomed another daughter, Nicole Lorraine, to the family. Since Junior retired from racing in 2017, Amy has played a role in his entrepreneurial and philanthropic activities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AmyEarnhardt/status/815605077847277568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Being a devoted family man, Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t be more satisfied with the company that he has as he has expressed on numerous occasions. The couple will be celebrating their 7th year of marriage this New Year’s Eve.