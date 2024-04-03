“It’s Gonna Police Itself”: Kevin Harvick Comes to NASCAR’s Rescue Amid Richmond Restart Controversy

In light of Richmond’s restart controversy, Kevin Harvick was asked where he’s at about NASCAR playing everything by the book or leaving some room for leniency as they did in the recent race. Harvick’s response not only suggested where he’s at with this subject, but his words could also turn out to be an inspiration for NASCAR to implement a new system so they’re not in such a position again.

Speaking on his podcast show, Harvick said, “I’m at if you’re gonna paint a line on the track you should use the line. I mean, if your football team steps on a line, you’re out of bounds, right? If the ball doesn’t cross the plane, is it a touchdown?”

“None of us want NASCAR involved in it. NASCAR wouldn’t even have to be involved in it. Put a speed line there, just like they do on pit road, make the speed entering the box X amount … and put a line across the racetrack and if you’re faster than that with the length of the car that would be the nose at the line of the restart zone, the computer can call the penalty at that particular point.”

Kevin Harvick claims Denny Hamlin knew what he was doing in Richmond

Harvick further elaborated on his thoughts on this subject, claiming that he’s aware of how drivers can put NASCAR in a tough spot with the way things are currently. In fact, he also believed Denny Hamlin was aware of what he did during the final restart, as was every other driver on the track.

“As a driver, we know we put them in a really tough position if you go half a car length before the restart zone at the end of the race,” he said. “Denny Hamlin knew that. He knows that. Every driver in the field knows that. NASCAR doesn’t want to be in a position to make that call.”

Harvick once again emphasized on his stance, insisting that NASCAR should take themselves out of this position to make a call like that. “You have a speed that enters the box and then it is what it is and it’s gonna police itself at that particular point,” he added.