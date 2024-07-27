Why Fans Believe Kyle Larson Will Win an Olympic Gold in NASCAR

The 2024 Olympic Games have officially begun in Paris. Athletes from all around the globe will be at the City of Light to proudly represent their sport and their country. Unfortunately, it is another episode in which motorsports aficionados will be on the sidelines lamenting the exclusion of racing in the games. But one’s right to dream hasn’t been barred and the NASCAR fandom has a clear idea of who would win the gold medal if auto racing was in the Olympics.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is a top favorite to win the Cup Series championship this year. He has four wins and is atop the points table heading toward the end of the regular season. What makes him distinct from his counterparts is his ability to race in different types of cars and find success in them. From stock cars to midgets, he has mastered them all.

This versatility is what has led him to be considered the best race car driver of the current generation. And it’s the same that has led fans to believe that he would be the one to win a gold in the Olympics if racing ever became a part of the five rings.

NASCAR on NBC asked fans to pick their favorite to win a gold in the Olympics. An overwhelming majority of the responses echoed Larson’s name. One user wrote, “Probably Larson because he wins in everything.” The Hendrick star does win in everything as he has proven time and time again. A couple of more followers quipped on the same lines, “That kid from cali they call yung money,” and, “The goat Kyle Larson.”

Happy Opening Ceremony day! If NASCAR drivers were in the Olympics, who’d take home the gold medal? pic.twitter.com/14ii4onGEc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 26, 2024

One fan touched upon the driver’s recent momentum and wrote, “Larson at the moment.” Larson won the Brickyard 400 last week and added a crown jewel victory to his list of achievements. One surprising exclusion from NBC’s list of options for fans to pick from was Kyle Busch. And some couldn’t fail to notice the Richard Childress Racing star’s omission.

Busch has been in the midst of a string of poor results in his second season with RCR and is on the brink of not making it to the playoffs. He could’ve been a prime favorite to win an Olympic gold medal a few years back. But as it appears, he isn’t so now.