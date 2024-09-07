Why Having a Son Instead of Another Daughter Made Brad Keselowski Relieved Last Year

Brad Keselowski recently became a father of two and is quite happy that it was a boy this time. As per the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, two daughters would have made for a highly competitive environment at home. With one boy and one girl, that has not been the case so far.

Advertisement

Therefore, it has not been too stressful which could have taken its toll since Keselowski is usually out traveling from place to place throughout the season.

“It’s been pretty good. We finally have a boy in the family, which is good. If it was another girl, it might be harder. But seeing how it’s a boy, everybody is like, ‘Oh, this is different.’ And they’re not competitive against each other. Having two girls, they are very competitive against each other. Now that it’s a boy, it’s like having a dog to them. (Laughs.) It’s like a different species, so they don’t have to compete against it,” he told The Athletic.

Brad doesn't just want a championship, he KNEED's one. 🥁😎 pic.twitter.com/r7ZbLY0DhO — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) September 5, 2024

The veteran race car driver has qualified for the playoffs this season with one race victory to his name during the regular season. He is hungry to win his second Cup Series championship but is not one of the favorites to do so.

When NASCAR goes to Atlanta this Sunday, he will be hoping to take the checkered flag and make his way into the next round right at the start. It would give RFK Racing a lot of confidence for the remaining nine races in the postseason.

RFK star in awe of Yung Money

Keselowski has always been a fan of exceptional race car drivers and NASCAR currently has one of the best in the world. Kyle Larson is a star respected worldwide not just because of his NASCAR exploits but all the other motorsports disciplines he races in, the most prominent one being dirt-track racing.

Yung Money’s time management throughout the week, preparing for the next Cup race, and taking part in other midweek motorsports events have impressed the RFK co-owner.

“Hands down, people think we just drive the race car on a weekend. And they’re like, ‘So what do you do Monday through Friday?’ Prepare to drive the race car or talk about what we did and try to learn from it. That makes it so amazing to me when you see a guy like Kyle Larson who runs a sprint car race on a Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said earlier.

Larson is one of the competitors Keselowski has to beat if he wants to win his second Cup Series championship. He has the race craft and the experience to get the job done, given that he has a good enough car under him.