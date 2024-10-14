Why Kyle Larson Thinks Denny Hamlin is the Biggest Thorn in His 2024 Cup Series Bid

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin may be pals off the race track but on it, they’re arch-rivals who fiercely contest for every inch. Last year’s race at Pocono was a prime example of their intense competition. Larson currently leads the playoff standings, while Hamlin hovers on the brink, right on the bubble.

Advertisement

Despite securing two playoff victories so far, Larson regards Hamlin, who hasn’t seen the winner’s circle since the Dover race in April, as his main contender for the 2024 Cup Series crown. In a recent post-race media session, the Hendrick Motorsports driver named Hamlin as a constant threat to his chances of winning races without hesitation.

The No. 5 Chevy driver didn’t mince words when discussing his views on the veteran. He said, “I mean, I still view Denny as probably being the guy that has the speed that we do. He’s just had a run of some crappy luck really for a while. I don’t know how his race played out today. I think the Gibbs cars are just a little off, besides Bell.”

“Especially I think when you look at the next four tracks, Denny could win at any of them. Then I think William too. He’s sneaky good.” Larson also mentioned Ryan Blaney and suggested that a strong case could be made for anyone to do well in the final eight. However, in his view, it is Hamlin’s No. 11 team that poses the biggest challenge to him.

Larson’s dominance throughout the season is unmistakable

Even though his position in the Round of 8 wasn’t at stake, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports car never took his foot off the gas in Charlotte on Sunday. He secured an extra five playoff points, bolstering his lead as the postseason intensifies with only eight drivers left vying for a Championship 4 spot over the next three races.

During Sunday’s race, Larson kicked off from sixth place, weaving through the competition to close Stage 1 in fifth and Stage 2 in tenth. However, with 43 laps to go, he overtook AJ Allmendinger for the lead and maintained his advantage to win the race, after leading 62 of the 109 laps.

The triumph not only marks his highest number of wins in the season by a driver but also sees him leading a staggering 1614 laps to date. Additionally, he comfortably sits atop the playoff standings, enjoying a 33-point buffer.