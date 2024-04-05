Why the Danica Patrick-Martin Truex Jr. Feud Is More Than a NASCAR Thing

Danica Patrick has often found herself in the middle of controversy owing to statements that she has made. One of the most recent and significant troubles that she got into was for the insensitive comments that she wrote on social media about Martin Truex Jr. after the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sherry Pollex. Months later, she has now revealed that she never liked Truex Jr. and provided a reason for the same.

She told former racer Kenny Wallace on his YouTube show recently that Truex Jr. got her mad for the way that he raced her on the track. She said, “I just ended up feeling like on track he was just such a d*** when he didn’t need to be. He would drive way too close when he was lapping me and get me loose. It’s just stupid stuff like that Where you just seem very disrespectful and unnecessarily aggressive.”

She continued how she wasn’t comfortable with the relationship that he shared with Pollex and that he could’ve done a way better job at it. Patrick confessed her belief that the character of a driver on and off the track cannot differ a lot. In essence, her contention was that her off-track negative perception of Truex Jr. was the result of the way he raced against her on the track.

Danica Patrick makes a controversial confession about Martin Truex Jr.

Pollex passed away last September at the age of 44 after a long battle with cancer. Truex Jr. had posted a condolence message on Instagram offering support to her family and praising her tireless charity work. While not everybody found a striking issue with the message, Patrick most certainly did. She called the message a disconnected and insensitive one, claiming that Truex must have had a PR representative write it for him.

She continued to call the driver cold and insensitive before concluding, “You’re free from this now, Sherry”. Patrick’s response drew huge backlash on social media with fans deriding her for the tone and timing of her words. Talking about the same to Wallace on the show, she said that her words were from her own experience and that people cannot rule her wrong for that.

“This is my truth. This is my experience.” she said. She continued in what is bound to be a disturbing revelation, “You want to know what? Everyone texted me and said, ‘You said what we wanted to say. I wouldn’t name a single name in my whole life, but I’m gonna say that plenty of people were like, ‘You go, girl! You got more balls than I do.’” How or if drivers and the NASCAR fandom reacts to her latest punches will have to be seen going forward.