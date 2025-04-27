“Have It Like It Used to Be”: Joey Logano Has Advice for NASCAR to Rein in Chaos at Superspeedways

For the past 56 years, NASCAR has tried to rein in the chaos we typically see at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. No other tracks on the Cup circuit are as unpredictable and treacherous as DIS and ‘Dega.

Joey Logano has won three times in 32 career Cup starts on the 2.66-mile high banks of Talladega. If anyone has an opinion about how to “fix” the Lincoln, Alabama oval, it’s Logano.

But while Logano has thoughts and ideas, it doesn’t mean he’s got the end-all and be-all answer to make a place like Talladega safer and less unpredictable.

“Every action has a reaction and we may not know exactly what that is,” Logano told Frontstretch.com on Saturday. “There was a point in time where the (air) bubble behind the car was bigger. You take drag off the cars and that creates a little bit more distance in the cars.

“If I was looking to do one thing to superspeedways, I’d probably look in that direction: to try to separate the cars and not make it so easy to get up there and push. You still can, but have it like it used to be, where it was a little bit harder to actually pop that bubble to get to the rear bumper of a car (in front of you).

“Now, it’s on command. If you’re not in the top three cars, everyone is running half-throttle and can bump the car in front of them on command whenever you want to. It wasn’t like that before with the older cars, so maybe I would go in that direction. Maybe that would be one thing,” Logano went on to explain the situation.

What Logano feels about NASCAR installing A-post flaps at speedway races

Another area Logano suggests NASCAR officials should look at is also installing A-Post flaps on cars specifically for Daytona and ‘Dega. “They have a plan (but) time tells on all of that stuff,” he said. “They’re working on something and it takes a minute to implement it all,” Logano added.

The 34-year-old commented on how effective this could turn out to be. He said, “I don’t think you know until you’re on the racetrack, because there are a lot of things in the wind tunnel that says it’s going to be better and then you get to the racetrack and there are just so many other variables that the wind tunnel can’t show.”

Joey Logano also hinted at why there is a difference in path taken by racing teams and NASCAR. He said, “We see that as race teams all the time and as a sanctioning body trying to do all of that, it’s a little bit different for them, and the things they’re looking for to try to keep the cars on the ground.

“But hopefully, the A-post flap that comes up – the numbers look good. We’ll see if it really works on the racetrack. You don’t know until you put it on there. Surely, it won’t hurt.”