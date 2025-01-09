“Wildly Popular” Chase Elliott to Be Sponsored by Amazon Prime as NASCAR Broadcaster Joins Forces With Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR secured a groundbreaking media rights deal last year, valued at $7.7 billion over seven years, entrusting broadcast rights to four major networks — Fox, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon. These partners are set to distribute 38 races annually beginning in 2025. Notably, Amazon Prime will stream five races and feature its branding on Chase Elliott’s car for three of the 2025’s Cup events.

The campaign will start at Talladega Speedway in April, where Elliott placed 15th last year. It will then be followed by a May 11 showdown at Kansas Speedway, where he secured a podium finish in third place. The campaign will culminate in the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, where he took eighth place last year.

The collaboration will segue into Amazon Prime’s first broadcasting stint, starting with the iconic Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. The new sponsorship alignment comes as an effective boost for Hendrick Motorsports, especially following the departure of a major sponsor last year when Hooters could not fulfill its sponsorship commitments.

Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing at Prime Video, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,

“We’re thrilled to work with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase as we begin our NASCAR coverage in 2025. It represents an exciting extension of our new NASCAR relationship. Chase is a wildly popular, championship-winning driver, and we can’t wait to see the No. 9 Prime Video team in action as we approach our streaming debut.”

Rick Hendrick echoed the sentiment, remarking that bringing the broadcasting powerhouse into the fold marks a milestone for the team, and they are eager to build something exceptional together over the coming three years.

Elliott also voiced his excitement about the new sponsorship, noting, “They’re leaders in entertainment and technology, and I think that’s a perfect fit on a lot of levels. Seeing a fresh perspective on our sport is cool, and I’m happy to be a part of the effort and have their support.”

NASCAR enthusiasts have mixed feelings about Amazon Prime’s decision to sponsor Chase Elliott

The reveal of Elliott’s #9 Chevy adorned in the striking blue and black hues of Amazon Prime sparked a debate among fans. When Elliott showcased a digital look of Amazon Prime on his car on his X handle, with the caption, “Looking forward to this partnership with @SportsonPrime . Starting with a good looking ride!,” fans didn’t hold back their opinions.

Looking forward to this partnership with @SportsonPrime. Starting with a good looking ride! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y1ktUlgiFf — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 8, 2025

One spectator expressed disappointment, remarking, “Meh, wish they sponsored someone else, Elliott doesn’t need the sponsorship. Cool scheme tho,” suggesting a preference for a different driver. Conversely, another fan enthused, “They couldn’t have picked a better driver! Hell yes!!!!!!!” endorsing the partnership.

A particularly observant fan noted, “Awesome, but not only is 9 not prime, it is in fact the first odd number to not be prime,” stressing a quirky numerical fact, while another encouraged Elliott, “Get some chequers with that beauty .”

Meanwhile, as Denny Hamlin’s team faces the departure of FedEx as a sponsor, the racing community is abuzz with speculation about who will next back the #11 car.