Will Christopher Bell Replace Denny Hamlin as the Face of Joe Gibbs Racing Moving Forward?

29-year-old Christopher Bell is yet to win his maiden championship in the Cup Series despite coming frustratingly close on three occasions. He made the Championship 4 in 2022 and 2023 and finished fifth in the driver standings this season. Although this is more than enough reason to be worried, his efforts could be producing results on another front.

Advertisement

Martin Truex Jr. is now an officially retired NASCAR driver. Chase Briscoe has taken his place in Joe Gibbs Racing. Ty Gibbs is a 22-year-old still learning the tricks of the trade.

This leaves Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell as the two key drivers of the racing outfit. Hamlin is far more experienced than Bell, but there is solid reason to believe that the latter will soon replace him as the face of the team.

The former driver Kyle Petty reasoned this recently on GoPRNLive. He said, “I think that was the plan. Just like when we saw the Hendrick organization, a number of years skewed to a number of young drivers. Everybody was under 26 or 27. A Sports organization has to cut ties with what brought them there and start all over to reestablish themselves as that powerhouse.”

This natural progression is what he thinks will make Bell the first in command at Joe Gibbs Racing. Further arguments can be made based on the performances of the two drivers in recent times.

Bell has consistently performed at the highest level and has finished higher than Hamlin in the last three seasons. All he needs to do now is win the championship before his counterpart.

Why Hamlin can’t win the Cup Series championship before Bell

Hamlin is currently 43 years old and knocking on the doors of retirement. If it isn’t the performance that beats him against Bell, it will be age. It can no longer be denied that the chances of a driver winning a championship go down as he grows older. For this same reason, Petty does not have a lot of confidence that Hamlin can secure the silverware before he retires.

He noted, “In this day and time in the sport we’re tapping on that age limit thing. We’re tapping on, we’re knocking on that door right now. You know what I mean? We’ve seen that fall off with [Martin] Truex and with Kevin Harvick.” It is only reasonable to believe that Hamlin will follow on the same lines.

The No. 11 driver has been the one with the superior equipment and dominant car for so many years. Perhaps, he has already squandered his best opportunities. Bell will stand to gain if Hamlin falls off the age cliff soon.