Will IndyCar’s Most Popular Driver Pato O’Ward Race in the NASCAR Cup Series?

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward (5) takes a photo with a fan Friday, May 24, 2024, during Carb Day ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Kristin Enzor / USA TODAY NETWORK

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet fielded by Arrow McLaren SP in the NTT IndyCar Series, Pato O’Ward is one driver who is known not only in the open-wheeled racing circuit but all across global motorsports. The Mexican driver’s exploits in America’s premier open-wheel racing series have earned the 25-year-old a huge fanbase.

Somewhat akin to NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in terms of his raw talent and ability behind the wheel, O’Ward is considered a generational talent by many. The same was evident as he came close to winning the famed 2024 Indy 500, only to finish second to fellow driver Joseph Newgarden.

With NASCAR having announced their entry into Mexico for the upcoming season, O’Ward seems to be setting his sights on the event in 2026, skipping next year due to scheduling issues with his full-time gig in IndyCar.

“I would love to, I’m really bummed. I wish we could have done it as soon as the first time, which is next year, but it’s when we go to Gateway, and obviously my priorities lie in IndyCar, but I would love to do the next one. I don’t really have interest doing another race. I want to do that one, and I think it’d be cool,” said the Mexican national.

With IndyCar unable to offer O’Ward a home race in Mexico for the time being, a crossover akin to Larson’s Indy 500 attempt could be on the cards in the future with Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP, and Hendrick Motorsports, just as the three organizations collaborated when the #5 Camaro driver took to racing on ‘The Brickyard.’

Pato’s addition to the field would make him the second Mexican national to participate in the upcoming event, alongside fellow countryman and Cup Series race winner Daniel Suarez.

‘It’s a dream of mine to race in Mexico’

Adding to his aspirations of competing in front of a home crowd, O’Ward seemed as passionate as ever about racing on Mexican soil, referencing the devotion the motorsports fanbase of the country exudes.

“It’s some of the best fans in the world. They’re so passionate. You see how successful the Formula 1 Grand Prix is there and it’s definitely a dream of mine to race in front of Mexican fans there,” said the 25-year-old.

Just as Kyle Larson managed to divulge two different motorsports fanbases with his Indy 500 attempt, Pato O’Ward’s interest in NASCAR could work in favor of the sport.

After all, the Monterrey, Mexico native remains the most popular driver in his full-time series, also topping the charts for the most merchandise sales in 2024 over big names such as Joeseph Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.