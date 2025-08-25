William Byron Is Supportive of NASCAR Having Two Weekends Off for the 2026 Cup Season

NASCAR’s top division races for 38 weeks out of every year. By far, there has only been a break of one week in the middle of this long and draining run. But that is about to change in 2026.

Advertisement

The sanctioning body has released the Cup Series schedule for next season, and it includes a two-week break in the middle of the year. This upgrade is something the likes of William Byron greatly appreciate.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver told the press at Daytona last weekend that this leniency will help teams organise their crews better. “I think that’s good for the guys. We’ve been rotating through the summer.”

“A lot of our road crew has been different… pretty much every race we’ve had a sub in some way, so there’ll probably be a little less of that, I guess, with the off week,” he added.

This additional off week will fall at the beginning of August, after the 2026 Brickyard 400. Byron was asked during the same press conference if he had already begun making plans for next season in light of the schedule coming out, or if he is focused fully on the present and immediate challenges that lie ahead. Unsurprisingly, he appears to have given 2026 a fair amount of thought.

He revealed that he has been trying to get a rhythm of the upcoming season, as in trying to get a feel of what he might need to do to prepare for particular races. In his words, “I feel like it’s just more for the rhythm of the season is why I look at it. Where am I going to be in that portion of the year? Is it going to be hot that time of year? Do I need to prepare differently if we’re going to be racing?”

He used the example of the North Wilkesboro race to make his case. Set to go down in July, it will be a high-temperature event, and drivers will need to plan for it in advance. Similarly, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host the finale next year. He mentioned that some practice time on the track before then would be highly beneficial.

Rest assured, Byron’s concentration is on securing his maiden Cup Series championship in 2025. He heads into the postseason level with teammate Kyle Larson in the playoff standings and is one of the favorites to lift the title. Hopefully, he will get his hands on the ultimate trophy before next season comes knocking.