“God Bless All of You”: Trackhouse Racing’s Hurricane Assistance Wins Over NASCAR Fans

The NASCAR community has pivoted from its sole focus on racing every week and turned its attention toward humanitarian efforts, rallying to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene. Initiatives spearheaded by figures like Greg Biffle, and teams such as Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have seen new participation from Justin Marks and his Trackhouse Racing team.

Marks recently shared images of his journey to Asheville alongside Aerial Recovery, marking his direct involvement in the relief efforts. In a subsequent update, he showcased how his Cup Series outfit is actively supporting rescue operations in Black Mountain, helping restore normalcy to the affected cities ahead of the Talladega race.

Furthermore, he encouraged fans of the sport to contribute, providing a donation link in his post to support the ongoing efforts in the four regions most affected by the natural calamity.

“A group from @TeamTrackhouse is back up in Black Mountain today assisting before jumping on the plane to Dega. I can’t stress enough: these communities need real help now and for the foreseeable future. Our partners at Aerial Recovery are deployed in the region.”

— Justin Marks (@JustinMarksTH) October 4, 2024

The gesture impressed a lot of fans who appreciated his efforts. Thanking him for his help, a fan mentioned, “Thank you for all you and your team are doing!” Another commented, “God bless all of you for your caring and hard work”

Appreciating how NASCAR teams are helping the affected people one fan stated, “I knew these awesome NASCAR teams would be right there on the ground. Saw team trucks yesterday with people crying n waving n they honked back at em. Bless you guys n gals. U r a blessing.”

Another appreciative comment read, “You ALL deserve so much love and praise for all of your selfless efforts!! This Minnesotan(who’s been all over NC, including Chimney Rock) thinks the world of you!!”

Just two days prior, Trackhouse Racing team members, including car owner Marks, dedicated a 16-hour workday to aid efforts in Western North Carolina. In related news, CARS Tour, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Late Model Stock Car and Pro Late Model touring series in the Southeast announced on Tuesday morning their collaboration with JR Motorsports to gather essential items for those affected by the recent disaster.

Additionally, Kaulig Racing has also set up a donation site at its race shop in Welcome, NC, welcoming contributions to support the relief efforts. The team will continue to accept donations through at least the following week.

Hendrick Motorsports’ relentless support efforts for the affected regions

Since last Saturday, under the guidance of Rick Hendrick and in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse, the team has been actively running missions. Dave Dudley, the Vice President of Flight Operations, pilots one of the two company helicopters that depart daily from Concord, North Carolina, to deliver aid to the hardest-hit areas.

In addition to aerial support, HMS helicopters have been instrumental in supporting fire departments, hospitals, and nursing homes by evacuating residents and delivering crucial supplies. Ground efforts have also been robust, with the team’s trucks joining convoys that transport supplies from Charlotte donation hubs to North Wilkesboro and other critical points.

The hurricane, which struck Florida on September 26, has caused devastating losses. With at least 223 fatalities and many more missing, the impact of Helene has been severe.

Among the extensive damage reported, Ben Woody, the assistant city manager noted the destruction of a vital waterline with Helene washing away almost 25 feet of earth covering the pipe, resulting in catastrophic damage. Efforts are ongoing to repair and restore the water system and other infrastructure as well.