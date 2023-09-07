“With Some Personal Matters..”: Jimmie Johnson Rules Out NASCAR Racing This Year, Set to Comeback in 2024

Jimmie Johnson has had a rather inauspicious year after having returned to NASCAR as a part-time driver and team owner of Legacy Motor Club. The team had been through several low moments in terms of overall performance and other matters.

Then there was the controversy with Noah Gragson, which ultimately saw him leave the team in his rookie season. In the middle of all of this, Johnson also had a tragic situation concerning his in-laws. However, now with the next season not so far in sight, there seems to be some aspect of hope for both him and the team.

For starters, Legacy Motor Club is partnering with Toyota, hence it would be a chance for them to rebuild themselves from a fresh start. Furthermore, with all of this in play, Johnson recently ruled out racing for the remainder of the season, instead he focused his sights on getting back in the car come next year.

Jimmie Johnson reveals his plans to get back in the car next season



While speaking in an interview, Johnson stated, “I’ll be back in the car next year. With some personal matters being taking place this year. It just doesn’t seem right to jump back in the car.”

He added, “But we’re planning next season and I’m very excited to run, run more races for sure. I hope that we can announce my schedule and our partners that will be on board here before too long, but definitely expect to see me in the racecar again next year.”

At the moment, there isn’t any clear schedule of where Johnson would be headed to race in the #84 car. But we hope to hear regarding the same soon enough.

How have Johnson’s Cup Series races been this year?



The former Hendrick Motorsports legend returned to the Cup Series earlier this year at the season-opening Daytona 500 race. Thereafter, he announced a couple more races for the remainder of the season at Chicago Street Course, Circuit of The Americas, and the Coca-Cola 600. However, Johnson later decided to not participate in the inaugural street race in Chicago, due to a personal tragedy.

Meanwhile, for the races, he did decide to run the outcome had not been anything extraordinary. In all three of the races he had participated in this year, he ended up finishing below the top 30s. But again, there had been problems with the team as well. After all, it isn’t that easy to work with a team from the ground up.

So with Legacy Motor Club moving to TRD next year, we can hope for things to slowly improve as well.