“World Lost a Hero Today”: NASCAR World Mourns Death of Icon Bobby Allison

The defending Winston Cup points champion Bobby Allison checks out the newspaper during qualifying trials for the Nashville Pepsi 420 NASCAR Grand National race at Nashville International Raceway on July 13, 1984. © Greg Lovett / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of the most recognized faces of old-school NASCAR, Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 86. Known to have raced alongside some of the sport’s greatest personalities such as Richard Petty and Michael Waltrip, Allison was one of the last pillars of old-fashioned stock car racing in the current day and age.

Advertisement

Allison amassed a total of 85 victories throughout his career in the sport along with the 1983 championship to his name, racing over three decades in NASCAR. Along with his impressive roster of victories, Allison had the sport’s crown jewel events figured out as well. He had three Daytona 500 victories and four instances of triumph during the prestigious Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

What an honor it was to take this photo with Mr. Allison. True champion, Hall of Famer and great dad. #GodSpeed pic.twitter.com/SP54FeaxVI — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 10, 2024

A few lesser-known facts about the legend of the sport include his two appearances in the famed Indianapolis 500 in 1973 and 1975, paired with Roger Penske’s open-wheel racing outfits at the time. Allison was also credited with the accolade of winning the NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award six times, further elaborating on his rapport with the fans.

Race In Peace Bobby Allison 🏁 pic.twitter.com/WUqebfDuEM — Knoxville Moths (@KnoxvilleMoths) November 10, 2024

As news broke about the legend’s demise, he has been reported to have left the world peacefully in his sleep at home. Several from the stock car racing fraternity poured in with their wishes to the late racer and his family. “Rest in Peace legend,” wrote an unofficial fan page surrounding Joe Gibbs Racing’s #54 entry in the Cup Series driven by Ty Gibbs.

“Sincere condolences to the NASCAR family,” chimes in another fan, paying his respects to the late driver and his family. “World lost a hero today,” wrote another person, while several others paid their respects and wrote, “May he rest in peace.”

“He had been in declining health”

A statement from Bobby Allison’s family confirmed the 86-year-old demise at home in his sleep while also giving further details to the fans surrounding the sad news. As per the report, Allison’s health conditions had been on a decline for the past few years, with the Allison family urging NASCAR fans to keep supporting the late legend’s home church, Saint Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Bobby Allison has passed away. pic.twitter.com/Bsgt5y4LQv — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) November 10, 2024

The family also seeks support from the fans towards the International Motorsports Hall of Fame Preservation Society and the Victory Junction Gang Camp in light of the sad news.

Fans at the upcoming title decider at Phoenix Raceway can also expect a few minutes spared for the sport’s legend as the 2024 season comes to an end. The event goes live on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.