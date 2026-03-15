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“I’m Torn on It”: Denny Hamlin Shares Distressing Sponsorship Situation in NASCAR

Neha Dwivedi
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Mar 14, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Money makes the wheels turn in NASCAR and it is sponsorship that decides who keeps a seat and who is left standing in the garage. Drivers have lost rides when backing dried up, as seen when Kyle Busch parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing after a search for funding ran dry. At times, the door swings the other way, with drivers such as Cleetus McFarland and Toni Breidinger landing chances after bringing sponsors to the table.

Denny Hamlin recently talked about that side of the sport, explaining that landing backing can be a climb that never ends. With Chase Briscoe ready to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas, Hamlin was asked about his own plans to run a race in NASCAR’s second tier on a superspeedway, something he had shown interest in before. “I’m torn on it,” he replied.

“I would like to. Sponsorship is the biggest climb. To do that is to find someone that wants to sponsor me for a race or maybe two. My career ending objective was that I wanted to win my last start in every series and I won my last start in O’Reilly so I don’t want to mess that up now.”

“I need to go back down to the truck series win a race, quit that one, and then and give myself a chance hopefully at the end of next year, to win the last Cup start,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver continued.

Hamlin noted that finding backing for a one-off race can feel like pushing a boulder uphill. Many top rides run full schedules with sponsors already in place, leaving few openings for part-time deals. For teams, the ROI can be hard to justify to a sponsor who puts up funds for one race, gets one round of exposure, and the deal ends when the checkered flag waves.

Because of that, most deals come with a string of races rather than a single tour. But Hamlin clarified that he is not looking to sign on for a long schedule just to make one appearance.

Still, the driver has not closed the door on a return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In fact, he has a goal in mind. Hamlin would like to win his last start in that series before stepping away for good.

He came close to making that plan happen at Darlington Raceway, where a Truck race is scheduled next week, though the pieces never fell into place. When the time does come, Hamlin hopes to tackle a track that can separate the field. A mile-and-a-half layout sits high on his list, venues that often draw attention from sponsors and teams alike.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

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Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5500 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

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