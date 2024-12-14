“You Witness It In the Bathroom…”: When Ryan Blaney Revealed One Habit in People That Disgusts Him

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion was edged out this season by his teammate, Joey Logano. Known for his calm and composed demeanor during media interactions, Blaney transforms into a fierce competitor on the track, with his frustrations often bubbling to the surface when passes don’t go his way or when cautions aren’t called as expected.

While these are examples of on-track happenings that irk him, he admits to having a personal pet peeve that he can’t overlook off the track as well.

In an interview with Meghan Kolb from 2019, the #12 Ford Mustang driver revealed, “People that don’t wash their hands and you witness it in the bathroom. That really irks me because it’s gross. Like especially if you just come out of the stall and you don’t wash your hands.”

Blaney attributed his aversion to unwashed hands to a personal experience where he fell ill, suspecting it was the result of shaking hands with others. Despite his reservations, he avoids opting for fist bumps, considering them impolite, leaving him with limited alternatives.

Additionally, while he didn’t elaborate fully, Blaney admitted to another pet peeve: slow drivers lingering in the left lane on the interstate. With the Ohio native’s profession of driving cars fast for a living, it could come as one of the byproducts of his job, some could say!

Blaney shares his favorite and least favorite scents

While discussing his biggest pet peeves, Ryan Blaney also revealed his favorite smells. “There’s multiple things,” he shared. “A lot of foods I liked and like a steak.”

Another standout for the 30-year-old is a more unique scent tied to his profession: “The beginning of the season when you first jump back in a racecar, the whole smell of after you make a run of you know rubber being hot and fumes. That’s a that’s a cool smell to me,” he added.

On the flip side, Blaney admitted to disliking certain odors, particularly body odor and coffee. He mentioned that he only enjoys coffee if its aroma agrees with him, as he finds certain scents of the same off-putting. Additionally, he noted that he’s not particularly fond of hot beverages overall, making coffee a less frequent choice for him.

With the 2025 racing season starting in February next year, Blaney will be looking to regain his crown as a Cup Series champion, just as he did back in 2023.

It remains to be seen if Team Penske and the #12 crew can manage the ever-present phenomenon that is Joey Logano in the playoffs next year, while also battling other future championship rivals.