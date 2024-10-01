“You Are #1, Believe It”: NASCAR Faithful Rally Behind Chase Elliott Heading Into Talladega

Chase Elliott might not be winning as many races as he used to but he is still belting out masterful performances consistently. He started from the back of the pack in Kansas and ended his day with a fantastic P9 finish. Things looked quite bad for the Hendrick Motorsports star before the race began as he faced an engine issue during qualifying. Thankfully, he was able to recover from the setback.

“We were able to move forward a long way it seemed like,” he said in a post-race interview. “Since we had a bad pit pick, ultimately it just puts you in a bad position to lose spots on pit road. It just seemed like we would get a bunch of spots on the track, and then lose a bunch of spots on pit road. We tried to claw our way back up into the top 10, so it was nice to at least get that far.”

The driver currently sits seventh on the table, four points above the Round of 8 cutline. His position cannot be considered to be secure since the next race is at the Talladega Superspeedway. Anything can happen in such unpredictable tracks, meaning Elliott could very well be out of the running if he gets caught in a big one. The numbers from the past, however, are in his favor.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has won at the superspeedway track twice and has five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 17 starts. He will be looking to improve this statistic this weekend. And without question, he has the racecraft and experience to get the job done.

NASCAR fans rally behind the Most Popular Driver

Race fans are well and truly behind the Cup Series Most Popular Driver. “You did great yesterday. Fought hard, passed a multitude of cars, survived crappy pit position, and came in p9. Keep fighting, your fans(especially this one) will always be in your corner fighting and cheering you on. You are # 1, believe it,” one user wrote in response to his post on X (formerly Twitter).

There is a lot of excitement surrounding him as he heads to Talladega on Sunday. Elliott has already won a race this season and his record at the track gives fans a good reason to be excited. “Great race great points Chase, now please the same at Talladega. Keep digging,” another fan commented. “Been a rough few days, but you pulled through for a top 10! Let’s win dega again,” quipped another.

“Phenomenal job yesterday! Can’t wait for the big win,” one more wrote. Clearly, there is no dearth of support for him. It will be interesting to see if he can repay the faith with a visit to Victory Lane.