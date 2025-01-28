“You Can Burn Yourself Any Minute”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares How His Parenting Technique Stands Opposite to What He Experienced During Childhood

Apr 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Coronation guest Dale Earnhardt Jr. with his daughter Isla Rose during pregame warm ups between the Charlotte FC and the Colorado Rapids at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the father of two young daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. In a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download, he opened up about how teaches his children discipline and safety when driving them around in his truck. The funny part, that he noted, was how unruly he was in his mother’s car as a child in comparison.

The discussion with the podcast crew began with a question about the cars that Dale Jr. drove as a young boy. He said, “The first thing I remember riding in was my mom’s ’78 Monte Carlo. Today, we drive around in my truck, which is relatively safe, and I am making sure that the girls are buckled in perfectly. Five-point harness and all.”

He continued noting how he forced the girls to wear their seat belts and make them sit right and said, “You know, me, the guy that was riding around laying down in the floorboard or the backseat of mom’s ’78 Marty Carlo just being a complete imbecile.” He continued talking about how he used to play with cigarette lighters back then.

“You can burn yourself any minute,” he added with a gleeful grin. Dale Jr.’s mother, Brenda Jackson, died of cancer in 2019 at the age of 65. From his revelations, it can be understood that he was quite a tough young man for her to raise.

Fortunately, she did a great job at it. Thankfully for him, cars don’t come with cigarette lighters today, further highlighting Dale Jr.’s stark contrast in behavior once he has grown up and is taking car of his own children.

When Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley rolled down a hill in their parents’ car

He continued narrating a story that happened when he was just two or three years old. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jackson had left Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley in the car to go pick something up at their house when Kelley put the car into gear. “We ended up rolling down a hill. Just kind of rolled to, bumped into a building, rolled to a stop. Nothing crazy.”

The crew had the same reaction as most of the listeners would have. They were aghast at the fact that the JR Motorsports owner thought rolling down a hill and bumping into a building was not something crazy. He did, however, admit that he was too young when the incident happened and doesn’t remember the exact details about it.

A father now, Dale Jr. must hope that his daughters don’t have the troublemaker gene in them that he and his sister seemingly have to this day, albeit much less prevalent.