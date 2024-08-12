“You Can’t Stand for It”: Will Joey Logano Retaliate Against Austin Dillon in Upcoming NASCAR Races?

Joey Logano was shaking with anger after jumping out of his car at the end of the Cup Series race at Richmond. RCR driver Austin Dillon had just pulled a highly controversial move on him in the final lap of the race, costing him a certain victory. Logano crashed into the wall and with no more running time to retaliate, he burned his tires in Dillon’s pit lane much to the dismay of officials.

He was fully critical of the 34-year-old grandson of Richard Childress and held no bars on his words. “He’s a piece of crap,” he said. “He sucks. He’s sucked his whole career and now he’s going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess.” The incident that led to this harsh showcase stemmed in Turn 3 on the final lap. Logano had beat Dillon on the overtime restart and was cruising toward the finish line.

“I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chickenshit move. He sucks, he’s sucked his whole career and now he’s gonna be in the playoffs, and good for him”@joeylogano irate after getting taken out by Austin Dillon at Richmond. : @m_massie22 pic.twitter.com/BDW0bcvSLv — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) August 12, 2024

From behind four-car lengths, Dillon overdrove into the turn and bumped into Logano’s Ford Mustang. He then cut into Denny Hamlin’s rear as well and sent him to the wall as well. Logano continued, “Obviously, he didn’t make the turn because he hit me and (Hamlin) was going to win the race, so he had no intention to race. I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chicken shit move.”

Does this mean Logano will try to exact revenge when the field races at Michigan next weekend? The driver doesn’t know. “You can’t stand for it,” he added. “I can tell you that much. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do next.” Hamlin, who was the other victim, has already issued Dillon a warning of what is to come.

Denny Hamlin will make things fair once again on the track soon

Talking to the press, Hamlin noted how NASCAR was vague on what kind of aggressiveness it is willing to tolerate. He touched upon the fact that Dillon got to do whatever he wanted and that it wasn’t a fair way to do things. “I mean the record book won’t care, right, about what happened,” he lamented. The win, should it stand, will be Dillon’s fifth of his career.

He is 32nd on the points table and finds a seat in the playoffs. However, Hamlin doesn’t expect him to last long in the postseason. He said, “Obviously he’s just not going to go far ’cause you got to pay your dues back on stuff like that.” Nobody can be sure if it will be Hamlin himself or a different driver who will be making Dillon “pay his dues”. But he better watch out.