mobile app bar

“You Do It Too Long It Gets Stale”: Joey Logano Gives Verdict on NASCAR Trying to Take Racing to New Places

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
May 24, 2025; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

May 24, 2025; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When it comes to both food and racing, three-time and defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano doesn’t like either being stale. With Sunday’s Chicago Street Course Race — the third year it’s been held on the streets of downtown Chicago — there is speculation whether NASCAR will return next year for a fourth straight season or if it may take the street course concept to another market.

Several reports have surfaced in recent weeks that NASCAR may be considering a street race in San Diego and Philadelphia. There’s also talk about a street race north of the border in either Toronto or Vancouver — or perhaps on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve road course in Montreal.

Logano likes the three-and-out concept when it comes to new venues. For example, NASCAR held the preseason Busch Clash race for three straight years at the Los Angeles Coliseum before pulling the plug after the 2024 event and moving it to Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina this year.

So if this indeed is the third and final race in Chicago, Logano is fine with it.

“I’m always a big fan of going to new facilities because it’s worked every single time,” Logano said Friday during media availability in Chicago.

“Early in my career when we never did anything like this, it was the same schedule every year for decades. Nothing changed. A big change would be like moving a date a couple weeks from where it was. It wasn’t changing anything.

“Now we’re going to new venues. You think of Road America, we’re not too far from there, and that was a huge success. The L.A. Coliseum, the first couple of years was a huge success.”

But there is a caveat in Logano’s mind: that stale feeling. He would like to see NASCAR continue to bring new tracks online, even if it’s just for a three-year period.

To Logano, going to a new track brings with it an air of mystery and parity for all drivers that other tried-and-true tracks no longer have.

“I think if you do it too long it gets stale,” he said. “I think there are tracks that are part of our roots that we must go to, but I think there’s a handful of tracks that should be on a three-year term kind of thing that you can just move around and go to new places.

“Look at what happened at Bowman Gray this year — a huge success, a new track. People love going to see something new. The unknown. The uncertainty of all the teams not knowing what to do. It’s fun to watch.

Speaking further, Logano emphasized the importance of variety in the schedule. “You have an idea now of what Chicago is gonna look like. We know what Richmond looks like. We know what Daytona is gonna look like,” he said, highlighting how familiar tracks remove the element of surprise. In contrast, new facilities bring uncertainty — as he noted with Bowman Gray — and he believes that this sense of unpredictability is essential to keeping the schedule exciting and fresh.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these