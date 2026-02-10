mobile app bar

Kyle Busch Not Worried About NASCAR Future With Richard Childress Racing Despite Repeated Failures

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Sep 6, 2025; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been struggling a lot with his performances over the last couple of years, and steps into the 2026 season hoping to turn that around. He will be under extra pressure to do so, considering this is the final year of his contract with his team.

Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023. His stint got off to a great start as he reached Victory Lane in just his second start with the team at the Auto Club Speedway. He recorded two more wins that year and showed a lot of promise. But the graph has declined sharply since, and he is winless in more than two seasons.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, he was asked if he was worried about his future with Richard Childress Racing. Any driver would typically be in a juncture like this. But Busch surprised everyone with his answer, as he always does.

He replied, “I don’t really worry. It kind of is what it is. I have always told Samantha [his wife] the same thing. You can’t worry about things you can’t control. All you can do is go out there and do what you can do, and the good lord will take care of the rest.”

Things would be great if he stayed put in the future. If not, he would bid adieu with a curt smile, a quick wave of the hand, and no hard feelings.

What will make Busch stay at RCR?

Winning in NASCAR involves many things that work smoothly from the top to the bottom. That’s what Busch hopes to see in his No. 8 crew this year. The 2024 Xfinity Series championship-winning crew chief, Jim Pohlman, has joined the team from JR Motorsports to help with the same. His addition is expected to work wonders.

With all the expectations clear and honest, Busch takes his next step with the understanding that such turnarounds don’t happen in a week or two. It will be a slow process that requires a lot of patience and consistency. He explained, “I think it’s going to take a little bit of time before you get a sense of where you’re at.”

His personal mark is the Coca-Cola 600. He believes that a driver can assess where he will fall in the season based on where he is when the Coca-Cola 600 comes around. While he doesn’t know how long it is going to be before he gets that long-awaited win, he sure is hoping that it will be sooner rather than later.

