“You Don’t Get Intimate With Snippets”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Former Broadcasting Partner on the Virtues of Long-Form Media

It has been several months since Mike Davis bid farewell to The Dale Jr Download as a co-host. He left that role to focus on running Dirty Mo Media which has been doing quite well recently. Davis is a fan of television personality Conan O’Brien for his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. The veteran has spent several years in the field and believes that podcasting shows a side of people that no other form of media can.

A format of just audio for an hour or longer can seem a lot at this time when attention spans are going down. Yet podcasting appears to be booming. A big reason for that could be the intimacy factor. The listener often feels connected to the one whose voice they hear. The lack of restrictions in this art form also brings out a side of the host that the listener might not have understood. All these things combined make podcasting special as per Davis.

“I hope podcasts never lose that independence to really kind of let loose,” he said in an interview. “You don’t know them because the things that you see through TV…in his (Conan’s) case, late-night talk show. In Dale’s case, racing. Those are snippets and you don’t get intimate with snippets. You get to know a person in their full vulnerable transparency that I think podcasts really provide.”

Despite not being on the Dale Jr Download podcast anymore, Davis is still a beloved member of the team by fans. His several years of being Junior’s partner in those episodes have made him a household name among motorsports enthusiasts. He is also the Director of Communications at JR Motorsports.

Dirty Mo Media is only getting bigger

Earlier this year, Dirty Mo Media signed an exclusive podcast agreement with SiriusXM Radio. The latter has received exclusive advertising and distribution rights for the former’s vast array of audio content. There will also be collaborations elsewhere as the two companies will work together to broadcast certain events like the Daytona 500. SiriusXM has been covering NASCAR for several years now which makes this partnership all the more sensible and potentially largely successful.

“For Dirty Mo Media, we are a relatable, personality-driven brand of content creators and documentarians. Combine that with the reach, resources, and credibility of SiriusXM, this relationship will produce fruit and serve our fans well,” Dirty Mo President Mike Davis had said at the time in a media interaction.

Since their partnership was announced, things have looked better for both parties. Dirty Mo Media stepped out of the NASCAR world when McLaren F1 team principal Zak Brown made an appearance on The Dale Jr Download recently. This partnership could be the start of something special for the motorsports media company.