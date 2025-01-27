“You & Your Chiefs Are So F**king Delusional”: Fans Left Divided as Clint Bowyer’s Patrick Mahomes Prediction Comes True

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, a staunch supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs, was already bullish about their chances against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, confidently stating, “Don’t doubt Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs… we’re going to the Super Bowl.” Following the Chiefs’ nail-biting 32-29 victory over the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, Bowyer’s expectations have seemingly soared along with his social media commentary.

Elevated by the win, Bowyer posted on his X handle, “Wow! What a game. WHAT a GAME!!!!! 3 peat in New Orleans, can it be?!? How bout them @Chiefs,” referencing their consecutive wins first against the Houston Texans and now the Bills.

While many fans echoed Bowyer’s thrill, proclaiming, “LETS GOOOO #ChiefsKingdom,” and celebrating, “That was one hell of a game. I can’t believe we get to see this. After all the shitty years. This is freaking awesome,” not everyone shared his enthusiasm.

Some detractors pointed out their cynicism with comments like, “You know it’s rigged, right?” An NFL and NASCAR fan added, “F*ck off Clint. You and your chiefs are so f**king delusional it makes me sick.” Another disheartened fan lamented, “What a shit show rigged bullshit league this is lol.”

The postseason victory marks the fourth occasion Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have outdueled Josh Allen and the Bills since both assumed their starting roles in 2018.

Despite significant injuries to key players, including receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown, running back Isiah Pacheco, cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, and kicker Harrison Butker, the Chiefs displayed strength by winning 15 regular-season matches. These victories set a new NFL record for the most wins with 30 or fewer points scored in a season.

The Kansas City Chiefs will next clash with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a rematch of their narrow 38-35 victory in Super Bowl LVII two years ago.

Riding a winning streak, the Chiefs have won nine consecutive playoff victories and an unprecedented 17 successive one-score games, with their last playoff loss dating back to the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

Ready for their fifth Super Bowl foray in the last six seasons, Mahomes, alongside coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce, is eyeing their fourth championship win.

Securing this title would elevate the Chiefs to join the ranks of franchises with five Super Bowl victories, matching them with the second-most in NFL history, trailing only behind the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, each boasting six titles.