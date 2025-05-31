NFL Analyst Declares the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Streak Is Over as Tom Brady Waited a Decade to Win His Fourth Title

Much to the chagrin of the rest of the NFL population, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of taking trips to the Super Bowl. Having made three consecutive appearances, the NFL’s newest dynasty appears to be well underway.

Advertisement

However, some believe that their reign is destined to come to an end after their 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. Among those who believe that the Chiefs have reached the end of their first stint as the NFL’s darlings is Jason McIntyre.

During a recent guest-host spot on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports analyst suggested that Mahomes and co. are bound to endure the same championship drought that once plagued the likes of Tom Brady and his New England Patriots.

“It’s over for the Chiefs, guys. You had a great run… Tom Brady won in 2004, had three Super Bowls at the time. It took him a decade to win another one. This stuff is not easy. Just because you have Mahomes and Reid does not guarantee you a spot in the Super Bowl. Again, history is just a guide here, but it took Brady a decade before winning another. They were favored against the Giants in two Super Bowl trips, they lost both of them.”

While McIntyre does anticipate a lack of Super Bowl trips for the foreseeable future, the analyst also went as far as to predict that Kansas City won’t be making the playoffs at all this season. Considering that each and every other team in the AFC West has found themselves in an arms race ever since the initial emergence of Mahomes, the Fox Sports betting analyst is willing to wager that the Chiefs’ competitors have finally caught up to them.

The Denver Broncos seem to have found an absolute gem in Bo Nix, and the Los Angeles Chargers have completely revamped their offense with the additions of Joe Alt and Omarion Hampton. Likewise, the Las Vegas Raiders have completely revamped both their roster and their coaching staff.

In fact, the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that will start the season with a brand new head coach, quarterback, and running back, highlighting the sense of desperation that the Chiefs created within their own division. Simply put, teams are now doing whatever it takes to beat the Chiefs.

According to McIntyre, the idea of Kansas City experiencing a Super Bowl hangover isn’t out of the realm of possibility as well.

“The recent history of Super Bowl losers ain’t pretty. Go ask the Niners, who fell apart after that overtime loss. The Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl. And what happened to the Eagles? They fell apart the next year. There is a bit of a curse for the Super Bowl loser. Oh, and by the way, 12-0 in one-score games last year. Good luck duplicating that one.”

Had it not been for a pair of garbage-time touchdown passes to Xavier Worthy, Kansas City’s loss to Philadelphia at Super Bowl LIX would have gone down as the biggest blowout loss in Super Bowl history. For all of the glitz and glamor that the team has garnered in recent years thanks to the likes of Mahomes and Taylor Swift, both their recent performances and McIntyre himself seem to suggest that their luck may finally be starting to run out.

Then again, if there’s anyone who can defy the odds, it’s the quarterback who has earned the moniker “Magic Man.” Until the juggernaut that is this Chiefs team begins to show some extended signs of collapse, perhaps it’s best to refrain from counting Mahomes out just yet.