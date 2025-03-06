“Your Friends Aren’t Going to Have You Over”: How Michael McDowell’s Competitive Spirit Once Translated to His Social Life for the Worse

Michael McDowell, currently driving the #71 Chevy for Spire Motorsports, who has secured top-15 finishes in the first three races of the season, consistently exhibits a competitive edge. While he may not boast a trove of championships or a multitude of Cup Series victories, the Spire driver remains committed to excelling, both on and off the track — a dedication he recently shared during an interview with Jeff Gluck.

Advertisement

In the 12 Questions on The Athletic, McDowell was asked to recall a recent instance where his competitive nature extended beyond the racetrack.

He confessed that pickleball with his friend Trevor Bayne became his latest competitive arena. McDowell recounted their numerous games, emphasizing his determination to win with, “I’m going to beat him. I don’t care how long it takes.”

While engaging in an ultra-competitive game of doubles pickleball with their wives, McDowell’s vehemence prompted a caution from his spouse, Jami, who advised, “You need to relax. Your friends aren’t going to have you over anymore if you keep acting like this.”

Although McDowell did not disclose whether he ultimately won over his buddy Bayne in the game, his competitive spirit has certainly paid dividends on the racetrack.

Over his 18-year career, he has outpaced his fellow NASCAR Cup drivers on two occasions: winning the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2021 and securing a victory at the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, both times behind the wheel of Front Row Motorsports’ #34 Ford Mustang.

McDowell opens up about what people get wrong about him

Several NASCAR drivers who display aggressive competitiveness on the track are actually quite amiable off it. Joey Logano, for instance, is intensely focused while steering his #22 Team Penske car, yet away from the asphalt, he is invariably smiling and radiating positivity. Michael McDowell shares a similar disposition.

During an interview with Jeff Gluck, when asked about common misconceptions people have about him, the 40-year-old driver explained, “That (the competitiveness). Out of the race car, I am genuinely happy, but I’m very intense when it comes to my job and what we’re doing from a process and procedure standpoint. And then in the race car, too. You put the helmet on, and everything ramps up. You see it with some guys.”

McDowell even referenced Logano to illustrate his point, noting that the #22 transforms from a super nice guy outside the car to a complete maniac inside it. Currently in his 40s, McDowell is eager to ramp up his performance in what could be the twilight years of his career — a primary reason he opted to join Spire Motorsports last year.