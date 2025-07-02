Kurt Busch Reveals What Michael Jordan Exactly Said When Hiring Him As a Driver for 23XI Racing

Although he is not a NASCAR Cup driver anymore, Kurt Busch’s achievements are no less than those of any legendary driver — a Cup Series championship (2004) and a Daytona 500 win, among others. Busch’s career came to a sudden halt following a concussion sustained during a 2022 qualifying crash at Pocono while driving for 23XI Racing. Medically sidelined, he was unable to return to the cockpit.

Advertisement

Recognizing his wealth of experience, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin extended an offer for Busch to stay in the fold as a mentor at 23XI. For Busch, working with Michael Jordan, who appreciated him like no one else, was more than a lifeline; it was the pinnacle of a career filled with milestones.

Over the years, Busch raced for several teams, including Roush Racing, Penske Racing South, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Chip Ganassi Racing. However, when asked about his favorite memory from his NASCAR journey, Busch said to Racer.com, “When Michael Jordan hired me on 23XI Racing.”

He recounted the moment with reverence, adding, “This is one of the coolest things that ever happened to me in my career. I walked into a boardroom and he was in there with his lawyer and me and my lawyer, and Michael says, ‘Kurt, we’ve already got the contract done.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir, why is that?’

“And Michael Jordan said to me: ‘We want you to develop this new team because we know you race from your heart. That’s the same way I play basketball.’ I was blown away.

“Michael said, ‘We know you have the talent, we know you have the leadership, we know you have the grit to do it, but you have from your heart, just like I played basketball.’ I just fell in love with that, and that was my shining moment and moniker on my way out.”

For Busch, that moment wasn’t just validation — it was the perfect way to close the book on his NASCAR career.

In 2022, Busch drove the No. 45 Toyota to a win at Kansas, added four other top-five finishes and three more top-10s in just 20 starts before injury forced his hand. But as he shared in a conversation with former driver Kenny Wallace, staying behind the wheel wasn’t always part of the plan.

Reflecting on his final season with Chip Ganassi Racing, Busch revealed that Monster Energy, his longtime sponsor, had begun exploring new talent. At the same time, Ganassi sold the team, and with that, Busch felt the timing was right to ride off into the sunset, content with a career that had delivered everything he had set out to achieve.

So when the phone rang and Hamlin, Jordan, and Toyota came calling with a 2022 seat in the newly formed 23XI Racing, Busch politely declined. “Guys, I’ve fulfilled everything that I’ve wanted to,” he told them. But as they continued to press, he left the door cracked open, saying, “Let me think about it.”

Then, a conversation with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin tipped the scales. Encouraged by a fellow legend who knew the weight of an unfinished career, Busch chose to return, for one last season, one last fight, and, as it turned out, one more win.

Kurt Busch’s take on not getting a proper farewell

In a recent conversation with Speedcafe, Busch left the door ajar for a potential return to racing, stating he’d be willing to hop back behind the wheel of “anything” should the right opportunity present itself — whether that’s in drag racing or back in a stock car. Still, the 46-year-old stated he’s not eyeing a grueling 500-mile return to the Cup Series pack anytime soon.

When asked whether he ever hoped for a grand send-off like the ones Kevin Harvick and other legends received, Busch didn’t mince words. “No, not at all,” he said. According to Busch, the timing didn’t bother him; he’d raced plenty, wrecked plenty, and felt content regardless of how or when the curtain fell.

Over the course of a 24-year Cup career, Busch built a legacy few can match, claiming 34 victories, earning 28 poles, and finishing inside the top 10 in 339 of his 776 starts. He had a career forged in fire and capped on his own terms, even if it came without the fanfare finale.