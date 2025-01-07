“Bro Is Gonna Cook This Year”: Ryan Preece Expected to Make Immediate Impact at Brad Keselowski’s Stable

Now in his seventh year in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ryan Preece has yet to secure his first victory. But he remains hopeful about his prospects with his new team, car, and crew. Preece was recently featured in a NASCAR video where he guided fans through RFK Racing’s headquarters.

In the video, Preece gave a tour of his ‘crib,’ showcasing where the cars are built. He talked about the flurry of off-season activities, pointing out the setup plate where his #60 car will be prepared for race weekends. He also displayed the area designated for the team’s trucks and haulers.

Venturing into the human performance center at RFK Racing, Preece noted the comprehensive array of cardio equipment available. Despite the last three weeks being particularly grueling, he expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming months. He added a lighter note, sharing, “Our strength coach enjoys making us puddles of sweat during the workout.”

Preece took the opportunity to show the unique recognition system at RFK Racing, distinct from the traditional NASCAR award ceremonies.

He explained that team members receive quarterly awards for exemplifying qualities such as professionalism, community involvement, relentlessness, innovation, initiative, and teamwork. Preece also toured the pit practice area, indicating his plans to hone his pit stop skills.

Fans, energized by Preece’s enthusiasm for his new role, expressed support online. One fan noted, “RFK got a cool program going Keselowski really rejuvenated and reinvented that team into a success again. Props to the Cat in the Hat for letting someone else grow their vision off of his. Rooting for Preece this year ( I bet 100 for him to win the chip lol).”

Another fan, confident in Preece’s abilities, predicted, “He’s gonna win a lot of races this season,” while another chimed in with optimism, “Bro is gonna cook this year.”

The reason behind Brad Keselowski hiring Ryan Preece

Amid a pool of eager drivers from the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series itching for a chance in the Cup Series, Keselowski choosing Preece for his team raised a lot of questions.

Preece’s journey peaked in 2023 with a P23 finish in the final playoff standings, before slipping to P26 in 2024. During his tenure as a full-time driver with JTG Daugherty Racing and later SHR, Preece only secured four top-5 finishes.

On one side RFK Racing has been consistently growing and expanding each year. Meanwhile, Preece, who found himself behind the wheel of some of the less competitive cars at SHR, managed to make slight improvements in 2024. He achieved five top-10 finishes that year, a noticeable increase from the two top-10s he secured in 2023. Hence, it might have been the best combination for the team and Preece.

Speaking to Claire B Lang, Keselowski, however, reasoned that he seeks a blend of talent and work ethic, attributes he firmly sees in Preece. He expressed belief that Preece has yet to discover the right setting to fully unlock his capabilities.

Keselowski drew a comparison to Joey Logano’s early struggles in 2012, when skepticism about Logano’s fit for a Cup ride was rampant — criticisms that now seem almost absurd given Logano’s capture of his third championship.

The anticipation now builds around whether RFK Racing can provide the environment needed for Preece to truly flourish and mark a climacteric chapter in his racing career.