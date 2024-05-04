NASCAR’s Greatest Trash Talkers: Tony Stewart, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick Among Others Nominated by Insiders

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Carson Hocevar is not afraid of talking trash to his competitors when it matters and he has several idols who used to do the same in their heyday. On a recent episode of the DJD Reloaded podcast, the 21-year-old spoke about drivers like Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and the three-time champion, Tony Stewart, taking the cake as the biggest trash talker. Hocevar even said that he would put Stewart’s face four times on his Mount Rushmore of NASCAR’s biggest trash talkers.

“For me, it’s Tony (Stewart). Honestly, I’d almost put him in all four. Tony against a driver, Tony against Goodyear, Tony against NASCAR, fans, media,” the Spire Motorsports star said. Veteran spotter Freddie Kraft was also a part of the show and he brought up an infamous comment by the three-time Cup Series champion regarding Carl Edwards and his mother. The two racers were locked in a heated battle in the 2011 Cup Series championship and things really got out of hand ahead of the championship race at Homestead that year.

In the pre-race press conference, Smoke said that he would not mind wrecking both his and Edwards’s mother if it meant lifting the trophy at the end of the race. Ultimately, the Stewart-Haas Racing boss did win the crown and it was just another example of how he could talk smack to people and get into their heads.

His constant dislike for Goodyear throughout his career is well-documented and it’s really no wonder that Hocevar only wanted to keep Stewart for his Mount Rushmore of trash-talking. Veteran spotter Freddie Kraft also believes that Smoke was one of the best trash talkers but his list was a bit different from Hocevar’s.

Bubba Wallace’s spotter picks his Mount Rushmore of trash talkers

A Mount Rushmore is supposed to have only four people but Kraft could not help but name five. He is the spotter of one of the most smack-talking racers in NASCAR today (Bubba Wallace) but decided to keep his driver out of it for this one. The ones who made it on his list were Tony Stewart, Denny Hamlin, Jimmy Spencer, Kevin Harvick, and Darrell Waltrip.

“Tony has to be there. Denny has to be there. Like I said earlier, Jimmy Spencer was a guy that I grew up watching and cheering for and he had no trouble running his mouth and then probably Harvick for me as the other one and either side of the Keelan era. I have to replace somebody. Darrell Waltrip has to be on Mount Rushmore,” Kraft opined.

Speaking further, the spotter said that he was not sure who he would remove from that list. Ultimately he suggested that they could just add a fifth and extra head to include Darrell Waltrip. After all, the latter was nicknamed Jaws’ for his trash talking ability.