NBA All-Star Game 2024: Best Budget Hotels Near Indiana Pacers’ Stadium

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is heading to Indiana for the third time in the league’s history. The state first hosted the All-Star game in 1953 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne and the second time at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1985.

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers since 1999, will host the star-studded event for the first time since it opened its doors 25 years ago. Fans in Indianapolis will get the opportunity to watch one of their own, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, start for the Eastern Conference team in the All-Star game.

Those traveling to Indy to enjoy the All-Star weekend can find accommodation at reasonable prices close to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here are a few recommendations:

Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel

The Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel is a 4-star hotel close to the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. It’s less than 15 minutes away on foot from the arena and is right in the heart of the city. The hotel is rated 4.1 stars after close to 2,800 reviews. It has every amenity that a patron could desire, including free WiFi, outdoor swimming, and private parking, to name a few. It also boasts differently-abled-friendly amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

The room price ranges from $108 to $189, depending on the size of the room and amenities.

Hampton Inn Indianapolis Downtown IUPUI

The Hampton Inn in downtown Indy is a 2-star hotel that’s only 0.3 miles away from the 2024 All-Star game venue. The address is 414 West Vermont Street, Indianapolis. It’ll take less than seven minutes to walk from the hotel to the arena. It’s a new property but has garnered good reviews from visitors.

The hotel has an 8.3 rating on Booking.com after 153 reviews. It provides free WiFi and complimentary breakfast and has a pool and gym. It’s also a good option for those seeking a pet-friendly place to stay. The room prices start from $133 per night.

Tru By Hilton Indianapolis Downtown, IN

Tru by Hilton is another 2-star option in downtown Indy for fans to consider, especially fans who are pet-owners. The property is 0.6 miles away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It takes about 14 minutes on foot and three minutes in a car to reach the arena. It has an 8.8 rating after 583 reviews in Booking.com, making it one of the top-rated hotels in the area. The hotel is right by Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Room prices range from $108 to $130 per night, depending on the size and amenities.

Hotel Indy, Indianapolis, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Hotel Indy is the closest hotel to the 2024 All-Star venue. It’s only 320 meters from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a mere three-minute walk. Fans can see the venue from the boutique hotel and enjoy the bar or a workout in the fitness center. Fans traveling with their pets can enjoy a comfortable stay at Hotel Indy without inhibitions, as the property is pet-friendly.

Room prices during the All-Star weekend at Hotel Indy start at $171 for the Deluxe Guest Room and can stretch to $474 for the Presidential Suite.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown

TownePlace Suites is a 2-star hotel situated near Lucas Oil Stadium. The hotel is a 15-minute walk away from the Pacers’ home arena. The property is rated 4.4 after 201 reviews, making it a safe bet for visitors planning a trip to Indianapolis for the All-Star game.

The hotel provides complimentary breakfast, and free WiFi, and boasts a fitness center for patrons that don’t want to miss out on a workout while in Indianapolis for the All-Star festivities.

The room prices range from $119 to $305 per night.