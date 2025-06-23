Proud of Tyrese Haliburton and Co., Reggie Miller Shares Touching Words After Heartbreaking Finals Loss

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller hugs Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) after winning game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After the Pacers’ dream run in the playoffs came to an end, one image stood out above the rest — that of franchise legend Reggie Miller standing in the tunnel, embracing every member of the roster as they walked to the locker room. The team gave it their all, and an unfortunate injury in the first quarter prevented them from possibly winning a franchise-first NBA title. Miller, who’s been on the receiving end of a Finals loss, couldn’t help but pen an emotional message to the fans after the defeat.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of Tyrese Haliburton and called his loss a “gut punch” to Pacer Nation. He also shared how proud he was of the entire team and how they had given Indiana basketball an identity again.

Miller praised their mentality and their ability to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat, applauding their “pride, grit, and togetherness.” His praises didn’t stop there. He also commended coach Rick Carlisle, whom he played under for two years, for helping the team defy the odds time and again.

“I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and “this too shall pass”. I’m very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit, and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline, Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer,” he wrote in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt)

The replies were filled with fans heaping praise on the team and the players, while also wondering how different the result might have been if Haliburton’s Achilles hadn’t given way in the first quarter.

Reggie Miller, of course, has been in this position before. He and the Pacers were dispatched in six games by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, so he knows exactly what the current roster is going through. His gesture after the final buzzer — staying in the tunnel and offering a heartfelt embrace to all the players — came from a place of deep empathy.

Reggie Miller consoling Pacers players as they walk off the floor pic.twitter.com/TKUENkqUaL — Underdog (@Underdog) June 23, 2025

Whether the Pacers will be able to mount another fairytale run like this again is yet to be seen, but what this team achieved this postseason, despite the lack of silverware to show for it, has been nothing short of special.