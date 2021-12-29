“Fight back you bum, fight back!”: Dwyane Wade reveals what his wife Gabrielle Union yells at him from courtside during games

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recalls his wife’s hilarious reaction to him guarding LeBron James in his final season on James Corden’s show.

Dwyane Wade retired in 2019 but he is not out of the NBA entirely. The 3x champion is still seen courtside in Jazz games as he is now a partial owner of the team. However, he will forever be associated with the Miami Heat for his incredible finals run in 2006. He brought south beach its first championship and has a county named in his honor.

He is quite possibly one of the best players in NBA history to never win an MVP. D’wade took the backseat when LeBron James arrived in 2011 to win more championships. He is currently enjoying retirement with his beautiful wife Gabrielle Union and helping his son Zaire make it to the league.

Dwyane Wade reveals how ruthless his wife can be during a game

The 2006 Finals MVP recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He was there to promote his photographic memoir ‘Dwyane’. He has been working on the project since his last season and had a photographer follow him for over a decade.

The book came out in November. It depicts Dwyane Wade’s journey in the NBA and the image of himself that he wants to portray to the world. Host James Corden saw the opportunity and pulled out a picture of Dwyane Wade guarding ex-teammate LeBron James in his final season.

Despite two NBA superstars present in the frame, it was Gabrielle Union on the sidelines who grabbed everyone’s attention. Corden couldn’t help but ask Wade what his wife was yelling at him at that moment.

“Anybody saw rocky 5? When Rocky had to go into the alley and fight Tommy Gunn. Remember that scene where he was like ‘fight back you bum fight back’. That’s what my wife is telling me. I’m 37 guarding LeBron James and she is yelling ‘fight back you bum’.”

Gabrielle Union clearly expected a lot from her husband in his final season in the NBA. Although fans weren’t ready, if he had waited another season for retirement we would’ve been robbed off of a proper tour due to the pandemic. Miami Heat will always cherish the hard-fought 2006 championship and the man who brought it to them.

