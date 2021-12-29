“Disgusting commentary and should be suspended indefinitely”: Warriors announcer Bob Fitzgerald faces severe backlash on social media for making a racist joke at Argentina native Facundo Campazzo

The Warriors announcers made an absurd joke on the Denver Nuggets’ Argentinian point guard, Facundo Campazzo, and set social media on fire.

The Denver Nuggets were on the road Tuesday night to face the Golden State Warriors. The game at the Chase Center is the first of two consecutive games between the two teams. It will be followed by the Warriors visiting Denver for a Thursday night clash.

The Nuggets are coming off a 103-100 road win over the Paul George-less LA Clippers on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Nikola Jokic had 26-points and 22-rebounds in the win. The short-handed Nuggets have done well to stay on or above the .500 mark behind Jokic’s extraordinary performances each night.

The Warriors have won three straight, including a Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns on the road, to again have the best record in the NBA. But they are going to be without their point forward Draymond Green for a series of games now, as he entered the Health and Safety protocols after Christmas Eve.

But none of it might get the attention, the Warriors announcers will be getting during or after the game.

Twitter thrashes Warriors announcers for an absurd joke on Facundo Campazzo

Not only did the Warriors announcers keep badmouthing Austin Rivers for some reason, throughout the first half of the game, in one play they had some bizarre exchanges of jokes. They tried making fun of Nuggets point guard Facundo Campazzo and failed miserably. No one on Twitter understood how can a commentator say that on national television.

Just zero respect for opponents and constant complaining because of entitlement. Disgusting commentary and should be suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/8SjmObxuyj — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) December 29, 2021

dudes – fucking grow up — Michael (@Michael_A_Orr) December 29, 2021

Warriors announcers had a NIGHT. That’s tuff. — Facu Campazzo Worker’s Party viceroy (@leoblix) December 29, 2021

I wanna do this to the Warriors announcers so bad right now pic.twitter.com/kSrlwkKgKC — EDEN (@SoulLowSlow) December 29, 2021

The announcers were all over Nikola Jokic as well throughout the game. While the Joker finished the game with a scoresheet of 22-points, 18-boards, 5-assists, 4-steals, and a crucial block at the tail end of a low-scoring close encounter.

— Maddie Center (@murray_center27) December 29, 2021

— Graham Peavy (@Peavy_5) December 29, 2021

This racist joke might not land well with any Spanish viewers and especially with the Argentine fans of the NBA. As it gets enough attention, we hope that the NBA will be assessing the whole situation and decide a deserving punishment for the incident.