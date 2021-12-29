Basketball

“LeBron James is the youngest player to reach 36,000 points”: The Lakers superstar carried the depleted purple and gold team against the Rockets with some aid from Russell Westbrook

"LeBron James is the youngest player to reach 36,000 points": The Lakers superstar carried the depleted purple and gold team against the Rockets with some aid from Russell Westbrook
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Disgusting commentary and should be suspended indefinitely": Warriors announcer Bob Fitzgerald faces severe backlash on social media for making a racist joke at Argentina native Facundo Campazzo
Next Article
"We have 7 or 8 World Champions on the grid": Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz praises the high standards of the existing talent pool in Formula 1
NBA Latest Post
“Russell Westbrook had a near quadruple-double with turnovers!”: NBA Twitter reacts to star guard’s triple-double performance against the Houston Rockets
“Russell Westbrook had a near quadruple-double with turnovers!”: NBA Twitter reacts to star guard’s triple-double performance against the Houston Rockets

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double versus the Rockets, ending the night with…