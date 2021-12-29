“LeBron James is the youngest player to reach 36,000 points”: The Lakers superstar carried the depleted purple and gold team against the Rockets with some aid from Russell Westbrook

LeBron James becomes the 3rd player in NBA history to eclipse 36,000 points scored. The superstar achieved this milestone with a 30-point triple-double.

With less than 48 hours remaining for King James to turn 37-years of age, he enthralled viewers around the globe with a spectacle at the Toyota Center in Houston. LeBron James is now officially part of the exclusive 36,000 points club, joining the likes of Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The superstar ended the five-game losing streak of the Lakers, beating the Rockets 132-123. James recorded his fifth consecutive 30-point game, playing the center position for the first time in his career. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan didn’t play Tuesday night’s game.

In his 19th year in the league, James played 39 minutes against the Rockets. The four-time champion shot an impressive 57.9% from the field and was 3-for-5 from the 3-point line. LBJ was a walking highlight reel tonight, performing poster dunks and chase down blocks.

Also read: “Disgusting commentary and should be suspended indefinitely”: Warriors announcer Bob Fitzgerald faces severe backlash on social media for making a racist joke at Argentina native Facundo Campazzo

The Lakers played with a depleted roster with some players out due to league protocols, while some were injured. However, point guard Westbrook had a 24-point triple-double and was 10-fo-17 from the field.

NBA Twitter applauds the King on achieving yet another milestone.

Though questions of retirement have been pouring in for James, the four-time Finals MVP is hooping better than some of the youngest stars in the league.

Congratulations to LeBron James (@KingJames) of the @Lakers on becoming the third player in NBA history to eclipse 36,000 points scored 👑 pic.twitter.com/6OdM7Vk5dG — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2021

How LeBron carrying the Lakers pic.twitter.com/wBus3bdqMX — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 29, 2021

King James is the youngest ever to reach 36K career points 👑 He turns 37 on Thursday pic.twitter.com/wIQor4ZRMe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2021

LeBron becomes the third player in NBA history to reach 36,000 points 👑 ➤ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 PTS

➤ Karl Malone: 36,928 PTS

➤ LeBron James: 36,000+ PTS pic.twitter.com/S100wWv56e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

LeBron embracing the role of the Center position tonight was a beautiful thing to witness tonight. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 29, 2021

NBA stat clubs LeBron James is a sole member of: 27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/9000/9000 club

31000/9000/9000 club

32000/9000/9000 club

33000/9000/9000 club

34000/9000/9000 club

35000/9000/9000 club

36000/9000/9000 club pic.twitter.com/1oDo0hM0Gg — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2021

Despite having the likes of multiple All-Stars like Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, James has been the sole engine of the purple and gold team. Though Rockets did give Lakers fans a scare, James took matters into his own hands, scoring 14-points and 6-rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Also read: “I haven’t given it too much thought, we’ll see where my body takes me and my mind”: LeBron James reveals his retirement plans after a monstrous triple-double against Houston Rockets

Though the GOAT topic is an endless conversation, James is a lifetime participant in that discussion.