“I can’t leave all that money to my freeloading family!”: Charles Barkley has hilarious response when asked about gambling problem

Charles Barkley hilariously addresses his gambling problem. Says he would rather die broke than leave the money for his freeloading family

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest players in the NBA to never win a championship. He retired from the league about 22 years ago as an 11x All-star. After retirement, he joined the TNT crew and now has a successful broadcasting career alongside former NBA players Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.

The 1993 MVP was frequently called for interviews due to his candour and straightforwardness. His humour may not be everyone’s cup of tea but he never lets it get in the way of saying what is on his mind. Chuck is just as cynical when it comes to addressing his own bad habits.

It’s not uncommon for athletes to gamble away most of their money and Barkley is no exception. He never shied away from the fact that he blew millions of dollars in betting. Although he does want to get it under control.

Charles Barkley believes he can afford to gamble money away

The 1988 rebounding champion claims to have lost over $10 million in gambling throughout his life. He had a hilarious response to Jay Leno when the latter asked him why he gambled despite knowing the consequences.

“You can’t leave all that money to your freeloading family… When it’s time for the Chuckster to keel over, I’ll be dead broke,” said Charles Barkley.

Knowing Chuck, it is hard to say whether he was joking or actually meant it. However, he is aware that gambling is a serious problem.

“Do I have a gambling problem? Yeah, I do have a problem, but I don’t consider it a problem because I can afford to gamble. It’s just a stupid habit that I’ve got to get under control because it’s just not a good thing to be broke after all these years”.

While gambling addiction stories grab headlines, Barkley’s enthusiasm for charity rarely makes the cut. He has made several donations to his Alma Mater to help poor kids. Although the money he gambles away might be more helpful to the needy, he is well within his rights to indulge in activities he can afford.

