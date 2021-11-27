“Stephen Curry bodied me?! Come on, y’all really lying”: Nassir Little puts an end to the narrative that the GSW MVP “bodied” him during the Warriors-Blazers clash

Early in the 2nd quarter of the Warriors-Blazer clash, Stephen Curry gave a slight push and stood on Nassir Little’s foot, causing him to fall down, as the GSW MVP got an open layup.

On Friday night, Stephen Curry and his in-form Golden State Warriors team hosted a Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers team at the Chase Center. Entering the game with 5 straight wins, it was Steve Kerr’s boys who were in the driving seat for the majority of the game. A contest that witnessed only 5 lead changes and 6 ties, ended with GSW grabbing a huge 118-1103 win, improving to a six-game winning streak.

5 players from the Trail Blazers squad recorded double-digit points. However, it was Curry who recorded 32 points, as many as the dynamic duo of Dame and CJ, along with 8 assists, and 7 rebounds on 48% FG and 40% 3PT FG.

Apart from torching the Blazers yet again, and surpassing Scottie Pippen as the 62nd highest scorer in NBA history, Curry had one of the best plays of the night, putting his athleticism on full display.

Nassir Little exposes Stephen Curry for not “bodying” him in the paint

Around the 9-minute mark of the second quarter of the contest, drove in the lane, dishing a slight push and stamping on Nassir Little, resulting in the former Tar Heel player falling down. Curry then went on to convert the wide-open layup for the easiest two points of the game.

Here, have a look at the play.

Steph’s too strong 💪😄 pic.twitter.com/wz7kmbnOYg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

To hype The Baby-Faced Assassin up, several media channels stated that Nassir was “bodied” by Steph. However, Little was having none of that and made sure to call them out.

Y’all a MF LIE😂😂😂 Cmon now https://t.co/8lIKruOpct — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) November 27, 2021

Several fans also agreed with Nassir on the same.

“You got bodied” no, he got his foot stepped on…. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P5aYwKNzRH — Taylor Pettingill (@TaylorAP13) November 27, 2021

That was an offensive foul 😂😂 — BLAZERS ARGENTO (@BlazersArgento) November 27, 2021