Shaquille O’Neal Lip-Syncing to the Isley Brothers Leaves Daughter Taahirah Embarrassed

Shaquille O’Neal can be constantly seen dabbling in multiple fields and trying new things without any reservations or remorse. Unfortunately for his family, Shaq has no filter when it comes to having fun with any of his new hobbies. The big man’s recent obsession with lip-syncing has been a little embarrassing for some of his family members, especially his eldest daughter Taahirah.

Shaq recently added to his long list of shenanigans as he took to his Instagram to post a video of him singing. Luckily, it wasn’t Shaq who was doing the signing. The Diesel was just lip-syncing to a song playing in the background.

As the video starts, Shaq can be seen exhaling a huge puff of smoke. Soon after, the four-time NBA Champion breaks into a song, syncing his lips quite expressively to the lyrics of the Isley Brothers’ ‘Between The Sheets’.

It was pretty evident that the big man was getting bored at home. So he decided to vibe with one of his favorites.

As a fan of the 70’s R&B/Soul band, he even captioned the post, “dat boy can sang”. But Shaq’s expressive lip-syncing on social media didn’t impress everyone. The Lakers legend got called out by his daughter in the comments under his post.

While the majority of the comments speculated as to what Shaq was smoking, his daughter, Taahirah, had a straightforward message for her father. Commenting under his post, the 27-year-old wrote,

“Dad…enough.”

This isn’t the first time Shaq has posted a lip-syncing video on his Instagram. In fact, the last time The Diesel posted a lip-synch video, he paid homage to the song Free Smoke by Hodgepodge. Even in that instance, Shaq got called out by Angel Reese.

Reese couldn’t hold back on the criticism after she saw Shaq’s Instagram post of him lip-syncing. Commenting under O’Neal’s post, Reese wrote,

“You can’t sing, Unc.”