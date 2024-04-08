mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Viral’ Dance Moves Lead to Daughter Taahirah Being Featured on IG Page With 11.2 Million Followers

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Jul 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Shaquille O’Neal performs as DJ Diesel after the game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal built a Hall of Fame legacy by terrorizing opponents on the court. But off it, the 7’1″ behemoth has always been a larger-than-life character, who enjoys life to the fullest. Among his hobbies, which include rapping and DJing, is showing off his dancing skills. The big man even famously had an incredible dance-off with LeBron James and Dwight Howard during warm-ups of the 2007 All-Star game and won it convincingly.

Seventeen years on, O’Neal’s love for dancing hasn’t diminished as he showcased in a clip posted by his daughter Taahirah O’Neal. In the hilarious video, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar danced to Silento’s 2015 smash hit ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ with Taahirah filming her father’s moves. The Instagram reel made it to Complex Magazine’s Instagram home page, an IG account with 11.2 million followers.

Taahirah’s friend shared the post on her Instagram stories and congratulated her on making it to the magazine’s homepage, which has over 11 million followers. She was ecstatic and reposted her friend’s congratulatory story from her account.

When the song was first released in 2015, it went viral on social media and was flooded with clips of users shaking a leg to it. In that sense, O’Neal is almost a decade late to the party. But that didn’t stop his version of the trend from going viral. Fans should be eternally grateful to Taahirah for giving the world the gift of O’Neal’s version of the ‘Whip’ and ‘Nae Nae.’

Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious dance clip

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

Shaquille O’Neal was seemingly in the mood to dance the day he was hanging out with his daughter Taahirah on the set of NBA on TNT. In a reel published on his Instagram account, the retired NBA superstar showed off his dance moves while Qaad City DJ’s 1996 hit ‘C’Mon N’ Ride It (The Train)’ played on a speaker in the background. O’Neal was not only in the mood to bust a move, but even wanted a dance battle. He captioned the post,

“Who wanna battle #oldschool dances only”

As evidenced by his dance battle with LeBron James and Dwight Howard during the 2007 All-Star weekend, O’Neal loves dancing and making it competitive. It’s unclear whether it was daughter Taahira’s idea to film multiple clips of O’Neal showing off his moves or if the TNT analyst was in a good mood. However, fans should be content with the entertainment he provided and hope we get more clips of O’Neal dancing to viral songs.

