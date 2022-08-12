$1.5 million worth comedian shares how he lied his way in to witness Michael Jordan’s 55-point game at Madison Square Garden

Comedian Gary Vider shares how he used to run a scam with his dad to watch Michael Jordan and the Bulls play at MSG!

Going to watch an NBA game is a whole experience. Ticket prices vary from team to team, and depend on how they’ve been performing, who the opponent is, and how they are faring so far. In usual cases, an average family can afford one or two tickets in a season.

However, when it’s Michael Jordan playing at the Madison Square Garden? Tickets prices were bound to be off the charts, and getting them was no easy task. Everyone wanted to watch the greatest player ever playing at the Mecca of Basketball!

While some people would break banks and save money for years to afford a ticket, Gary Vider and his father found an alternate approach. The comedian shared the same when MJ’s ‘The Last Dance” premiered.

Comedian and his dad used to scam their way into MSG to watch Michael Jordan and the Bulls play

When Michael Jordan dropped ‘The Last Dance”, ‘ many people reminisced their memories of the Bulls legend. Comedian Gary Viper was one of them. In an Instagram Post, the $1.5 million worth comedian talked about how he used to run a scam with his dad to watch Bulls games at the MSG for free.

“From 1993-1997 My father and I ran a scam saying I was a reporter for Sports Illustrated for Kids and he was a photographer. My dad would smooth talk our way into games at Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum without a ticket and get us access into the locker rooms. When we would get in the locker room I would (fake) interview the players, take pictures, and get autographs.

One of the closest calls we ever had was Michael Jordan’s first game back at MSG after he took a year and half off to play baseball. We’d been to the Garden countless times before but this time an actual reporter and photographer for Sports Illustrated for Kids showed up. My dad made it a point for us to say hi to them, never telling them who we were. I remember thinking as a 10 year old this it we are going to jail. After watching MJ score 55 points my dad and I rushed to the locker room. Security was limiting how many people could get through, even press. We wound up getting in and the real Sports Illustrated for Kids didn’t.”

This is the kind of hold MJ, and his Bulls used to have on their fanbase. People would risk jail time to watch His Airness play.