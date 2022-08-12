Billionaire Michael Jordan made a startling revelation about surviving in today’s social media era

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s startling revelation on if he’d have to play in today’s social media era.

One of the greatest to ever step on the hardwood, Michael Jordan defined the term popularity. The Bulls legend played a significant role in marketing the NBA brand globally. MJ was America’s national obsession, with everyone wanting a piece of him.

Air Jordan had developed an aura around him, with fans, peers, and even opposition addressing him as Black Jesus. At the time, the concept of globalization had just set in, with boundaries between nations blurring, fueling MJ’s stardom to levels never seen before.

Nonetheless, the six-time champion managed to keep a mystery around him, given there was no social media. Though His Airness had fans and media personnel attempting to hound him, MJ was able to keep them at Bay, something close to impossible in the current paparazzi culture.

Also read: $40 million NBA star admits Michael Jordan is unrankable, Kobe Bryant is #1 and LeBron James is #2

One of the most constant subjects of debate is if MJ would have survived in today’s social media era, something the ten-time scoring champion has doubts about too.

Michael Jordan finally addressed if he would have survived playing in the social media era.

There is no doubt that athletes today have to be extra precautious about their image, with their lives being under the public eye. The advent of social media has been a double-edged sword. While it does allow players to connect with their fans in a more personal way, there’s a lot more than meets the eye.

Many describe social media as a toxic place, especially for those under the public lens. There is always a section of trolls and haters waiting to bring you down, no matter how good you do. Fans today feel they can say whatever they want while sitting behind the computer screen.

Speaking of the NBA, the first example that comes to mind is LeBron James, with all his activities monitored on the internet. No matter what he achieves, there is always a section of naysayers waiting for him. Thus the question arose if MJ would have been able to survive in today’s age, something to which he said the following.

Michael Jordan on playing with today’s social media: “I don’t know if I could’ve survived in this Twitter [era], where you don’t have the privacy that you’d want and what seems to be very innocent can always be misinterpreted.” (via @CigarAficMag, https://t.co/uHCOgykMNW) pic.twitter.com/cnNopYvXtI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 10, 2022

Ironically, MJ isn’t on any social media platform despite having built a billion-dollar empire for himself. However, it is very bold for the six-time Finals MVP to make the above revelation.

Also read: How Kobe Bryant was motivated to score points against Michael Jordan, according to 7′ Shaquille O’Neal