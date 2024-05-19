Despite Returning For Game 6, Mike Conley’s Injury Status For Game 7 Could Prove To Be Worrisome For Wolves Fans

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) talk against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolves are geared up to face the Nuggets in a win-or-go-home Game 7 tonight, in the West’s Conference Semi-Finals. But while everyone on the team is beyond motivated ahead of the contest, the injury status of Mike Conley has been brought into question ahead of the fixture.

Advertisement

The point guard is the only addition for the Minnesota Timberwolves on their latest injury report. However, he has not been ruled out completely, being labeled as ‘Questionable’ (Right Soleus Strain) for Game 7.

Wolves list Mike Conley (right Soleus strain) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow. Nuggets list Jamal Murray (left calf strain) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow. Questionable usually means 50-50 but for Game 7 I’m guessing it’s more like 100-0 they both play. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) May 19, 2024

Conley sustained this injury during the final moments of Game 4. The point guard attempted a contested three-pointer from the corner and seemed to have landed awkwardly. Immediately after, the 36-year-old was seen limping as he exited the court.

This is where Mike Conley suffered the injury, per Chris Finch pic.twitter.com/eJ7O1ClivZ — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) May 15, 2024

With Mike Conley having participated in the Wolves’ Game 6 win over the Nuggets, there is hope that he will be present for Game 7 as well. However, with the risk of the guard re-aggravating his injury still on the table, Head Coach Chris Finch will have to make sure he doesn’t over-fatigue the player.

Can Minnesota find a way to grab the win, despite so many things at stake for the franchise?