$1.6 billion worth Michael Jordan could never coach in the NBA due to his otherworldly expectations and rageful demeanor

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. However, despite once being a player, he had no desire to take up coaching!

The NBA has had many great players over the course of its 75-year history. However, there is one player who stands out in the known world, and that is Michael Jordan.

MJ is by far the more iconic player in NBA history. There happen to be a number of reasons for this. His skills, his championships, and his attitude, all made him what he is.

Yet, it was his competitive nature that truly made him the best. Jordan couldn’t stand to lose and he never allowed himself accept to defeat either!

His competitiveness is what made MJ one of the GOATs of the NBA, but it is this same competitiveness that has stopped him from going down the path of coaching.

Michael Jordan believes that his view of the game from a competitive standpoint stopped him from getting into coaching

More often than not, there is a belief that if you were great as a player you will be great as a coach. This is far from the truth, as coaching a team and young athletes requires a whole different skill-set.

It is for this along with another very important reason that Michael Jordan did not get into coaching. His Airness explained it all in an exclusive interview.

MJ believed that his lack of patience and his inability to see eye-to-eye with the modern NBA player from a competitive standpoint is what makes him steer clear of coaching!

Jordan as a coach would have been interesting to see. Especially considering how demanding and intense he was as a player.

