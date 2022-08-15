Michael Jordan bought Charles Barkley a $20,000 gift to neutralize him in the 1993 NBA Finals

NBA legend Michael Jordan wasn’t only the best basketball player but also an excellent tactician; This Charles Barkley tale explains how

The NBA is a league where the best players compete to win the ultimate prize, the Larry O’Brien trophy, and become NBA Champions. However, the same is easier said than done. Many great players go through their entire career without even making it to the NBA Finals, let alone winning them.

Michael Jordan was not one of these players. Having been to the NBA Finals a grand six times, Jordan was unbeaten in the Finals. He won 6 Championships and has 6 Finals MVPs to show.

In 1993, Mike was on his way to completing the first of the two three-peats of his career. In the Finals, he matched up against his ‘friend’ Charles Barkley. The Bulls had won the first two games on the road. However, Chuck and the Suns won Game 3 in Chicago and were right back in the series. Before Game 4, MJ and Chuck went golfing, and played 48 holes.

Michael Jordan used $20,000 to get into Charles Barkley’s head before Game 4

Michael Jordan, as we know it, is one of the greatest ever to play basketball. Many argue he is the greatest of all time!

Apart from his on-court dominance, Jordan also used his head to gain an advantage over his opponents. Before Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan knew Charles Barkley might cause them some trouble, so he neutralized him. His method to do so? Buy his ‘friend’ a $ 20,000-worth diamond earring.

@NBAonTNT according to bleacher report Jordan buttered Barkley up with some golf and the story goes a $20,000 diamond earring #TrueOrFalse — Thulani (@Russkayy) March 7, 2014

Explaining the same to his coach, Jordan said, “he won’t get in my way the rest of the series, what’s $20,000 to me? Charles thinks we’re great friends. I hate that fat f**k.”

MJ dropped 55 in Game 4, and Barkley never touched him once!

The GOAT indeed.