“$1.7 Billion Rich Michael Jordan Is Too Poor To Make Top 400”: Forbes’ Billionaire List Omits Bulls Legend

Michael Jordan doesn’t make Forbes 400 as he misses the mark by a an entire billion dollars; gets called ‘poor’.

Michael Jordan lives life in quite possibly the most lavish way imaginable. Mansions worth millions of dollars coupled with Ferraris and Porches to go along with super yachts is the way MJ has become accustomed to living ever since he retired from the NBA.

Despite earning a ‘measly’ $94 million in career earnings from 1984-2003, Jordan has upped his net worth by more than just tenfold. Two of the biggest sources of income for ‘His Airness’ are his Jordan Brand and his position as chairperson and majority stake holder in the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan Brand supplies him with 5% royalty on each sale of an Air Jordan sneaker which easily rakes in $100 million+ year in and year out. The Hornets on the other hand, are worth $1.5 billion after Jordan purchased them in 2010 for merely $175 million.

Michael Jordan’s net worth is currently at $1.7 billion according to Forbes but in their books, this isn’t enough to cut it.

Forbes 400 list omits Michael Jordan.

The Forbes 400 lists compiles the 400 richest men and women from across the world in order of how much they are worth. Only two NBA players in history have ever surpassed the $1 billion mark in terms of net worth: Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

It isn’t clear as to how much more than a billion dollars LeBron has but it was confirmed his worth officially exceeded that earlier this year. As for MJ, his net worth has floated around the $1.6 billion and the $2.1 billion for years now.

With his stock in Gamestop crashing and him reportedly losing nearly $500 million, it led to him officially going below the $2 billion mark. In Forbes’ eyes, this is ‘too poor’ as for a billionaire to be a part of their Forbes 400 list, they need to have a net worth higher than $2.7 billion.

Michael misses that mark but exactly a $1 billion.

