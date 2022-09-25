Was Michael Jordan’s divorce with Juanita Vanoy, that cost him $168 million because of Karla Knafel?

Michael Jordan may have lost a lot of money during his divorce with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, but he wasn’t just an innocent victim

Michael Jordan has been a man with a lot of money for quite some time now.

The man has an insane net worth of $2.2 billion already. And given his investments, it’s going to go much, much higher.

In other words, if he plays his cards right, he could probably keep his family living a very cushy, comfortable life for about 3-4 generations.

Now, of course, this level of wealth didn’t just sprout up in one day. He built it up over time, especially during the period where he had to go through a painful $168 million divorce settlement with Juanita Voy.

But apparently, it wasn’t painful for just Jordan. No, no, no, it appears that the man caused a fair bit of pain as well. And Karla Knafel had a lot to do with it.

Michael Jordan’s affair with Karla Knafel may have been the biggest reason why him and Juanita Vanoy got divorced

Karla Knafel was a lounge singer back during Michael Jordan’s playing days, who was having relations with the man for quite some time.

Then she got pregnant with his baby, in response to which MJ paid $500,000 just to keep things quiet. But, as we know today, that didn’t happen.

Eventually, Knafel started trying to extort money, specifically $5 million, out of the man, leading to a pretty high-profile court case. And of course, by this point, Juanita Vanoy was aware of what had been happening.

Now, it is unclear whether this was the biggest reason behind their divorce. But, most marriages do not survive infidelity, and frankly, this was pretty disrespectful by Michael Jordan.

So, was this the biggest reason after all?

