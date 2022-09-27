“1 Hour Adrenaline Rush That A Game 7 Of The NBA Finals Will Give You”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Candid Confession on Being DJ Diesel

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal reveals how being a DJ gives him a similar adrenaline rush to that of Game Seven in the NBA Finals.

Shaquille O’Neal is one busy man who continues to enthrall fans around the globe even after his pro basketball career. The four-time champion wasn’t one to live the traditional retired life post his decorated NBA profession, foraying into multiple industries.

Boasting a staggering net worth of $400 million, Shaq built an empire for himself, investing in several successful businesses. The three-time Finals MVP is a favorite amongst the big brands in the advertising world. The Hall of Famer is a regular in television commercials and on the shelves of supermarkets.

Standing above seven feet, Shaq could appear intimidating at first but is one of the most fun-loving sports personalities in the world. The fifteen-time All-Star never fails to entertain his audience, with his talents not merely limited to the hardwood.

It’s no secret that Shaq has a special place for music, going by the name of DJ Diesel. During a recent interview, the 50-year-old spoke about what draws him towards DJing.

“1-hour adrenaline rush that a Game Seven of the NBA Finals will give you”: Shaquille O’Neal on his DJ Diesel profession.

Shaq has been pursuing the DJ gig since he was a student at Louisiana State University. The Lakers MVP began his stint in music by rapping, ultimately finding his one true passion in DJing. The Diesel is a big fan of EDM, having performed in festivals like TomorrowWorld and Lollapalooza.

In the clip below, Shaq reveals how DJing gave him an adrenaline rush post his NBA career.

“1-hour adrenaline rush that a Game Seven of the NBA Finals will give you. Nothing else could give me that.”

DJ Diesel mentioned how the applause of the people for four hours draws him towards the profession.

“And I always took pride, if you paid money to see a person perform, give him a hell of a show.”

Well, Shaq truly is an entertainer in all sense, always on the go to give his fans their money’s worth.

