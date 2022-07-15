In a viral clip, 7-foot DJ Shaq shows Luka Doncic how to shoot at a party in Croatia

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic joins DJ Diesel on the stage during an event in Croatia, with the two superstars showing some moves.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has a multifaceted personality, with DJing being one of them. In the past, we’ve seen the former seven-foot center host several shows, wearing his iconic black tank top on most occasions. DJ Diesel surely knows how to entertain his fans both on and off the court.

Many don’t know, but Shaq is an EDM DJ and has even released a song of his in the past. The Hall of Famer’s gigs is not limited to the USA, with him having sold out tickets in overseas too. The 50-year-old will be traveling to Australia next month for his spoken-word tour.

Having performed in events such as Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, and Imagine that year, Shaq has been DJing since the 1980s, when he was a student at LSU. The three-time Finals MVP’s debut album Shaq Diesel went on to achieve double platinum certification in the United States.

Also read: “Tyler Herro is on same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young”: Shaquille O’Neal agrees with 6MOY as he helps Heat go two up against the Sixers

Coming off the training camp with his Slovenian National Team, Luka Doncic joined DJ Diesel on the stage at a private event in Croatia. The two superstars were having a gala time, with the crowd on its feet.

NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic and Shaquille O’Neal showing their moves.

During his recent DJing night, Shaq had Luka join him in the booth, with DJ Diesel getting the former Mavs ROTY to do the free-throw action as a move, performing in complete sync. Ironically, both the multiple-time All-Stars do not have much success from the foul line.

Shaq and Luka Doncic having a blast showing off their moves on a DJ booth 😂 🕺 (via @antune808)pic.twitter.com/kAjChfYlMZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2022

Luka 🤝 DJ Diesel Doncic and Shaq are just living it up 😂 (via @antune808)pic.twitter.com/1PrcagL1c2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 15, 2022

Luka’s having a great time with DJ Shaq on island Krk in Croatia😜 https://t.co/0zTKc92DzW — Matej Sportinfo (@MatejSportinfo) July 15, 2022

Coming off a great season, Luka put the league on notice as to what we could expect from the Slovenian superstar. The 2022 playoffs were another feather in the cap for the former ROTY, who finally managed to get past the first-round hump, defeating the first-seeded and title contenders Phoenix Suns in the conference semi-finals, shocking everyone.

Players to average 30/6/6 in the playoffs: — Luka Doncic MJ is the only other player to average over 30 PPG. pic.twitter.com/fqHfNyF7zl — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 5, 2022

The 23-year-old has been putting in the work at the gym off-late after being criticized for his fitness. Thus the Mavs guard is allowed to have some fun, with it especially being the offseason.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal made an estimated $72 million off the Kings!”: How Lakers legend turned over a profit off the most mediocre franchise in the NBA