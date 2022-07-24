50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal is partying in Tomorrowland with kids, before masquerading as DJ Diesel   

Shaquille O’Neal is living it and despite being 50, he shows no signs of slowing down. He was seen partying up in a mosh pit in Tomorrowland.

They say age should be no barrier to fun, and for Shaquille O’Neal, that might just be true. The man does everything in life, run businesses, and restaurant chains, hosts a TV show, stars in movies and is a trendy DJ.

Yes, for the uninitiated, Shaq moonlights as DJ Diesel and he is famous, very famous. In fact, he shows up on the rosters of various music festivals in around the world.

Most notably, he is on the list for Tomorrowland, a three-week mega extravaganza in Boom, Belgium.

So, what does Shaq do apart from playing a festival that sees hundreds of thousands of visitors?

.@SHAQ raging in the Tomorrowland crowd again during @SullivanKing is so wholesome 🐐 (🎥: ubercut/IG) pic.twitter.com/muRWI9FIln — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) July 19, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal is the FUN GUY, as he joins in on a mosh pit in Tomorrowland!

Talk about fun, Shaq was scheduled to play before Sullivan King, and to bide his time, he decided to join the crowd, in the mosh pit.

As per the video evidence, he had fun, a lot of fun.

Shaq even posted pictures on his DJ Diesel alias. By the looks of the noise on Twitter, it looked as though the festival goers sure had fun with DJ Diesel.

Sullivan King even tweeted his appreciation for Shaq doing it for him.

Just landed back in US and part of my Tomorrowland set is on TMZ cuz Shaq aka DJ Diesel pulled up for a rowdy time, I for one am baffled HAHAHAH — Sully 🤘🏼🩸_🩸🤘🏼 (@SullivanKing) July 21, 2022

Shaq also played just after this and in a podcast, he also propped up Sullivan King.

Greatness appreciating greatness. @djdiesel giving @SullivanKing his flowers and props for showing out at Tomorrowland. pic.twitter.com/qpULPfaNhx — Dom Julio (@Julio_G37z) July 22, 2022

All we wanna do is attend a party with DJ Diesel on the decks.

I just wanna party with DJ Diesel 🔥 @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/CZS6HBDM7O — Overtime (@overtime) July 17, 2022

