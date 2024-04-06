“1 Through 5”: Caitlin Clark Describes How Iowa Hawkeyes Can Take Down South Carolina In National Championship Game

Credits: Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Following a dramatic 71-69 win in the Final Four against the UConn Huskies, the Iowa Hawkeyes have entered the national championship game. The last season’s finalists are set to face the South Carolina Gamecocks to rewrite their fate this time around. Amidst the anticipation, the team’s talismanic figure Caitlin Clark described how they could take down their challengers to defend their pride.

During a post-game interview with ESPN, the 22-year-old emphasized the importance of teamwork in the upcoming game. Acknowledging the strength of the Gamecocks, she demanded contributions from the entire Hawkeyes roster. However, the 2x AP Player of the Year simultaneously shed light on the necessity of recovery ahead of the clash.

“It would take 1 through 5. They [the South Carolina Gamecocks] are so skilled. They played a great game today and at this point, anybody can take it. You gotta go and prep. You got one day to take care of yourself. So, we will be ready,” she declared.

Her comments provided a glimpse into her basketball acumen while highlighting her acceptance of reality. Amidst her rise as a leading figure in the circuit, the opposition has often developed defensive strategies to contain her. The Huskies were no exception as Nika Mühl intentionally contested Clark throughout her time on the court.

At the same time, her statement showcased her respect for the Gamecocks amidst their impressive form throughout the campaign. After all, their Final Four clash against the NC State Wolfpack resulted in one-sided dominance. The finalists won with a 78-59 scoreline while notably limiting the opposition to merely six points in the third quarter.

Hence, the roster of Hawkeyes must stay focused for their weekend title clash. Following the heartbreak in this fixture last year, the team certainly aims to change their fortune on Sunday. Consequently, all eyes are set to be on Caitlin Clark as this serves as her final opportunity to secure the championship.