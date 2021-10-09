“I will miss Michael Jordan, man!”: When Isiah Thomas gave the most shocking reaction to the Bulls legend’s retirement in 1993

Former Pistons guard Isiah Thomas revealed that he would miss his rival Michael Jordan when he retired back in 1993.

When Michael Jordan retired in 1993 at the peak of his powers, it shocked everyone in the world. However, the Detroit Pistons fans would have been happy since they no longer had to watch their favorite team go up against MJ.

However, the Pistons best player at the time, Isiah Thomas was sad to see Jordan leave. This came as a surprise to many as both players had a very intense rivalry at the time. It is reported that Michael Jordan hates Isiah to this day, and even kept him off the 1992 Dream Team.

When Jordan retired in October 1993, Thomas was one of the players to comment on the decision. The Pistons legend said he would miss competing against the legendary guard. Additionally, he hoped that he would see MJ make a return in future when he eventually did. Isiah goes on to say –

“I am definitely going to miss him. I hope he comes when the Bulls play the Pistons.”

Why did Michael Jordan retire in 1993?

Michael Jordan was on the back of a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls. He was at the peak of his powers when he decided to retire, walking away from the game he loved. This move sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world.

On Oct. 6, 1993, Michael Jordan sat in front of a set of reporters where he choose to retire from the NBA. There are a few reasons why he chose to retire from the league, the main one being –

No Motivation: When MJ had his famous press conference, he opened by saying he had nothing to prove to anyone. He goes on to say –

“I lose the sense of motivation and the sense to prove something as a basketball player, it’s time for me to move away from the game of basketball.”

It was reported that when Jordan asked his coach if he had anything left to acheive, he didn’t have an answer. That was all Jordan had to hear.

Jordan later confirmed the same in Netflix’s Last Dance.

Personal problems of MJ: The 90’s was a tough time in the personal life of Michael Jordan. There were also rumours circulating about Jordan’s gambling addiction.

However, nothing compared to him losing his father in July 1993. He goes on to say –

“I think one thing about my father’s death is that it can be gone and taken away from you at any time.”

He then goes on to sign a minor league baseball contract with the White Sox. Jordan struggled in his short-tenured baseball career. However, he didn’t stay retired for long. He ended up rejoining the Bulls in 1995 and leading another three-peat from 1996-98.

MJ’s eventual return helped him cement his place as the GOAT of basketball.

